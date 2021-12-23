Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Mitton

August 7, 1954 - December 6, 2021

Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Mitton passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021 in Scobey, Montana. Cindy was born to Joyce and Newt Everett in Billings, Montana on August 7, 1954. They lived in Billings until 1956 when her family relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho.

It was in Twin Falls where Cindy met the love of her life, Don Mitton. They were married on October 2, 1970. Shortly after, they had their first son, William "Bill". He was born in March 1971. They had their second born son, Tracy, in February of 1972. Cindy and her family lived in many places in Idaho and Utah before settling in Elko, Nevada in 1986. Cindy held a number of jobs in the dry-cleaning industry learning all she could in hopes to own her own laundry service in the future. That dream came true when her and Don purchased Vic's Dry Cleaners in Elko.

Cindy was an avid golfer, spending many hours on golf courses, especially in Spring Creek. She had an absolute passion for not only playing the game but watching it on television. She enjoyed sharing her passion with her family and friends as often as she could. Golf wasn't Cindy's only passion, she also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She could make anything from quilts to rugs to slippers and socks. Her knitted wool stocking caps were appreciated by many especially in the cold winter months. Another of Cindy's favorite past times was playing poker. She loved challenging her family and friends to "friendly" games of poker and was always happy to beat them at it as well.

Cindy is preceded in death by her husband, Don Mitton, her father, Newt Everett, and one brother, Mark Everett. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Everett of Twin Falls, ID, two brothers, Dale (Beth) Everett of Philadelphia and Art (Kay) Everett of Montana, her sons, Bill Mitton of Elko and Tracy Mitton of Elko and her grandchildren, Dea and Teren Mitton of Elko, who she adored immensely.

A celebration of Cindy's life will be scheduled at a later date.