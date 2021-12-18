Dale Steven Malotte

September 14, 1931 – December 15, 2021

Born to Charles Malotte, Sr., and Tena Malotte (Johnson). At the age of 8 the family moved to the Lee, Nevada area with Dale's uncle Skeesix Johnson. A grade school was setup in Lee where he attended and later grammar school in Elko. Dale then left for Stewart Indian High School where he graduated.

Upon graduating Dale joined the U.S. Marie Corps with his brother's, Charley and Harold. Dale was Honorably Discharged and returned home to work on various ranches. Later she settled down with Ella Jane Thomas and her family, becoming a brother to her brothers. Ella passed away leaving Dale with heartache.

Later, Dale began to spend time with Julianna Stevens and he started to joke and smile again. They lived happily into retirement with each other. He retired from ranching, which was his passion as he had a way with animals. Dale was also retired from the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone as Enrollment Coordinator.

Dale is survived by his son, Dennis Malotte; sister, Margret Townsend, many nephews and nieces, his significant other, Julianna Stevens, as well as the members of her family that he became a part of.

Services with be at Elko Colony Health and Wellness Center (Colony Gym), Tuesday, December 21, at 11:00a.m., followed by a Veterans Service graveside.