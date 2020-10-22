Menu
Search
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale Ray Tarbet

Dale R. Tarbet

September 30, 1967 – October 18, 2020

Dale Ray Tarbet unexpectedly passed away in Ryndon, NV on October 18, 2020 at the age of 53.

He was born on September 30, 1967 in Preston, ID to Dallin and Doris Tarbet. He began working in the mining industry after graduating high school. Dale truly loved working with equipment and people. Dale was blessed to have four children. He was honored to have many grandchildren. He was always a straight from the cuff kind of guy that would help anyone if they needed it. He taught his children the values of hard work, commitment, compassion for others, and many other life skills.

Dale is survived by his mother, Doris Downs; daughter, Stephanie Tarbet; son, Tyler Tarbet; daughter, Jessie Wilcox; daughter, Josie June; brother, David (Kerry) Tarbet; sister, Cassy (Rhyan) Meade; eight grandchildren, a niece, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Dallin Tarbet, his wife, Evon Tarbet, grandparents, cousins, and a niece.

Dale's love of mining even took him to other countries. He was so pleased to go to the Dominican Republic to train others in the mining industry. All the while he learned a new language and was able to spread his love to others in many different ways.

Funeral services will be held, Friday October 23, 2020 at Dale's home in Ryndon.

In lieu of flower please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.