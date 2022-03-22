Dale Franklin Van Dervoort

January 3, 1942 – December 14, 2021

Dale Franklin Van Dervoort (Van) died unexpectedly in Deeth, Nevada at the age of 79. Van was born on January 3, 1942 in Sacramento, California, to Ione Johnson and Winford Van Dervoort. He had three siblings Jan Bejarno, Marlene Romans, and his twin brother Don Van Dervoort. He left home at the age of 12 years old and began cleaning cars at his foster father's car lot in Las Vegas. He learned quickly and moved up to be a mechanic. He then went on to work in construction building freeways with the Local Union. He moved frequently for work building freeways in the west. In 1965, he married Lois Moser whom he had two children with, Laura Ann Van Dervoort born in 1966 and Donald Scott Van Dervoort born in 1969. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers. And opened his own business, Van's Honey Do's. Van met Margie in 2002 and they were married until she passed away in 2018. He helped open Home Depot in Elko. In his spare time, Van enjoyed being with friends, helping people, fixing things and being outdoors. He is preceded by both parents, three siblings. His first wife Lois and his late wife Margie.

He is survived by his two children Laura Ann and Donald Scott. His four grandchildren Elisha, Brian, Erika and Braeden. And four great-grandchildren, Braxton, Abrianna, Zaden and Brisson.

A service is scheduled for 2:30pm on March 26, 2022 at Starr Valley Community Center, Deeth Nevada.