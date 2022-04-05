Menu
Daniel R. Yardley
1970 - 2022
Daniel R. Yardley of Carlin, NV was called home on March 24, 2022. He was born to Daniel A. and Carol Yardley on February 25, 1970 in Ely, NV. Daniel, beloved son, brother, father, cousin, grandpa, uncle and friend lost his long hard fought battle with cancer and gained his angel wing at the young age of 52.

He was blessed with three children and 6 grandchildren: Kayden, Kyli, Cayl, Zoey, Averi and Beckham. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Alfred Yardley. He is survived by his mother, Carol Yardley; his three children, Daniel (Autumn) Yardley; Kassy Yardley and Nikole Ross, as well as sister, Melinda (Joe) Hood and nieces Serene Elam and Miranda Suyematsu.

Daniel loved being surrounded by is family and friends. He was a strong independent man who had the biggest heart. He was most at peace being outdoors, either fishing or hunting.

No funeral services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Daniel's life will be held at a later date.


Published by Elko Daily on Apr. 5, 2022.
