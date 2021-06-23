Dannie L. Hardy

November 24, 1945 – May 18, 2021

Longtime resident of Elko, NV Dannie L. Hardy passed away on May 18, 2021 with his family at his side.

Dannie was born November 24, 1945 to Harold and Helen Hardy, the 2nd of 5 boys.

Dannie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the gaming industry in Carson City and Elko until he retired and moved to Filer, ID and this is where he passed away.

Dannie is survived by his son Nathan DeHart; his brothers, David, Brent and Tom Hardy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Hardy.

A military honors service will be held at the V.F.W. in Elko NV. Sunday June 27, 2021, at 11:00 am. Please come and celebrate Dannie's life with us.