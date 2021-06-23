Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dannie L. Hardy
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Dannie L. Hardy

November 24, 1945 – May 18, 2021

Longtime resident of Elko, NV Dannie L. Hardy passed away on May 18, 2021 with his family at his side.

Dannie was born November 24, 1945 to Harold and Helen Hardy, the 2nd of 5 boys.

Dannie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the gaming industry in Carson City and Elko until he retired and moved to Filer, ID and this is where he passed away.

Dannie is survived by his son Nathan DeHart; his brothers, David, Brent and Tom Hardy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Hardy.

A military honors service will be held at the V.F.W. in Elko NV. Sunday June 27, 2021, at 11:00 am. Please come and celebrate Dannie's life with us.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Service
11:00a.m.
V.F.W.
Elko, NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rest in peace my friend. See you soon
Milton Boak
June 30, 2021
Dan was one of our renters for many years. He was one of our renters but he became family. We will definitely miss his wisdom and friendship. RIP Dan
Calvin & Jeani Morrison
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results