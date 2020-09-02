David Wright

May 26, 1963 – August 23, 2020

It is with deep sadness and astonishment that we acknowledge the passing of David Wright. He died suddenly and unexpectedly after a brief illness in Reno, Nevada on August 23, 2020

Dave was a native Elkoan who loved Elko and was beloved by many in this community. He graduated from Elko High School (with the fabulous class of 1981) and went on to earn an associate degree from NNCC before it became GBC. He was a lifelong resident and business owner, taking over Wright Motor Company from his father, Dick Wright, after working side by side with him for many years. David was a beloved son, brother and devoted friend. He absolutely loved his work and serving the people of the Elko Community. He was well known for going out of his way to help people. Dave had an eternally optimistic outlook. He was no stranger to adversity and struggled for many years with chronic health issues. He was a living example of everyday courage and perseverance against the odds. Dave would never give up. If he found something he wanted to do, he always found a way. He was well known to have a big heart and was helpful to anyone in need. Dave's absence is already being felt across our community.

Dave loved the out of doors and would often say, "A bad day fishing is better than a good day working." He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in the country with his family and dogs. Dave loved shooting and collecting guns from an early age. He was also an excellent bowler, having bowled in leagues in Elko since the 1970's, won the Nevada State Singles and even rolled a perfect game….the celebrations went on for at least a week after that major accomplishment. Dave loved to be with his lifelong friends on bowling, fishing and hunting trips. He loved good beer, good food, good wine, conversing and laughing with people on just about any topic. He had such a great laugh!

David was preceded in death by his mother, Leona, grandparents, George and Alyce Wright, grandparents Ethel and Bill Rhea. He is survived by his father Dick, sister Karen and brother-in-law Brad Martin and his parents John and Mary Ellen. Many cousins on the Wright side of the clan, including Juliann Wright, Doug, John, Susan, Charlie and Audrey Wright, Jay, Glynis, Jordan, Jason, Julia, Jill Wright. Steve and Mavis Wright and their family. Pam and Dan Sieg

There will be a celebration of life at the Elko Basque Club House on September 16th, 2020 from 5-9 pm for all who wish to come and celebrate Dave with other family and friends. A Rosary is planned at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elko on September 15th at 4:00 pm.

If you wish to honor Dave's life with a gift, please donate to United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada at 450 W. Silver St, Ste 103, Elko, NV 89801 in his name. Please keep him in your heart.