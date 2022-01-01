David Arthur Pastorino

February 29, 1951 – December 26, 2021

A Chapter of Eureka History Closes. Dave Pastorino passed away the day after Christmas in Eureka, Nevada. His death closes a colorful chapter in the history of Eureka. At age 70, Dave was the last Pastorino in Eureka County.

The Pastorino, Damele and Edera families came to Eureka in the late-1800s from the small mountain villages of Alpicella and Stella in the Varazze region near Genoa, Italy. The families participated in the lead-silver boom of that time and local ranching. Dave's father Tom Pastorino was Eureka County's Assessor for many years. He interrupted a long tenure that began in 1938 to serve in the Army overseas during World War II where he met Dave's mother Marge Pastorino. After the war, Tom married his English sweetheart and they had two sons, David and Eric. The Pastorino family owned the historic Eureka Opera House from 1946 until the early 1990s.

Dave and his late brother Eric were keepers of the family history and loved to tell stories of their forebears. David Pastorino owned and operated heavy equipment and was active in land development within the Eureka town site. He once served on The Board of Eureka County Commissioners and the Eureka County T.V. District. Dave will be remembered by many for his good nature and signature San Francisco 49ers jacket and cap.