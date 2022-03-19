David Scott Tilger

August 21, 1958 – March 8, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of David Scott Tilger (Big Dave) announce his passing on March 8, 2022. Dave was born on August 21,1958 in Flushing/Queens, N.Y. to Joe and Yvonne B. Tilger. They divorced and she married Harry J. Connors who raised Dave and older brother Keith as his own. A younger brother Paul and sister Maureen were added to the family over the next few years. Dave grew up on L.I. New York where at an early age he excelled in baseball, Drum and Bugle Corp., as well as the Cub/Boy Scouts.

Dave was an excellent swimmer and would make laps across the length of our pool underwater and in the lake at our grandparent's summer home in Lake Luzerne, NY (Upstate).

Dave was an excellent student graduating from Center Moriches H.S. with the Class of '76. He attended B.O.C.E.S. and earned a 2 yr. degree in Carpentry/Construction. After graduation Dave moved West to Spring Creek to help family friends build their new home and start a new life in Spring Creek, NV. In 1982 we built our parents Log Home in Spring Creek on the property they owned since 1976. He lived in Spring Creek, Elko, and South Fork for the remainder of his life.

He was a hard worker, starting at an early age he was always helping dad build something and taking care of the horses and cows. In his teen years he worked the summers on a family friends Dairy Farm in Mt. Upton, NY, milking cows, cutting, and bailing hay, bucking bales by hand. Dave worked several jobs over the years including working two jobs at a time. He is best known for working at Wright Motors Polaris for 40 years.

Dave was a founding member and volunteered countless hours to the Elko Sno-Goers Snowmobile Club with all their activities, (Hill Climbs, Drag Races) the Elko ATV Jamboree, organizing guided Trail Rides all over Elko County for a week-long event every June. He was also active in the Elko Co. Roads Committee, the Jarbidge Shovel Brigade and was a Past Commander of the Elko County Search and Rescue and many more. Dave was always there to give a helping hand to anyone, no matter what, and not expect anything in return.

Dave and his good friends (Troy, Marcus, Mike/Carri, Minnesota Matt) would attend the Snowmobile Hill Climbs in Jackson, WY, rent a Houseboat on Lake Powell and go on UTV rides all over Elko County.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Dr. Paul V. & Mary Ellen Conboy, older brother Keith C. Tilger. He is survived by his brother Paul V. Connors (Annette), niece Amelia Meridith (Martin, children - Dakota, Dreykon, Azalea) niece Shauna Connors (Calvin, children - Chellsea, Evan) sister Maureen Hager (Randy, children - Erin, Brandon) nephew Jeremy Tilger (Desi, children) niece Fallon Crespo (Manny, children)

It was his wish to be cremated, no services are planned at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.