David Wallace Loughney

September 29, 1937 - September 8, 2020

David Wallace Loughney, of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away at the age of 82 on September 8, 2020.

He was born September 29, 1937 in Logan, Utah as the fourth child and only son to Wallace Alvin Fjelsted Loughney and Lucile Scholes Loughney. His mother passed that same day with his father passing several weeks later. At the age of 2 he was sent to be raised by his mother's sister Abbey Godfrey and H.E. Godfrey in Snake River, Idaho.

After serving a two year mission to French speaking Canada, David met and was married to JoAnn Southworth on August 5, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple.

After many careers and moves, including three years teaching for the church educational system in Western Samoa, and raising 11 children, he retired from teaching in Nevada and David and JoAnn served several missions , the first one to Costa Rica for two years.

He is survived by his children Junell Williams, Delbert Wallace (Leigh) Loughney, Wynn (Irma) Loughney, Lonny (Belen) Loughney, Thomas (Melissa) Loughney, Delwyn (Lisa) Loughney, Todd (Amy) Loughney, Dwain (Amy) Loughney, Abbie (Jay) Duffy, Jenny (Dennis) Price; a son in law Thomas Martin; 51 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; and his sister Margaret Lent Bowman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Virginia and Mary, his wife JoAnn, his granddaughter Dawna, his son-in-law Craig Williams, and his daughter Janalee Martin.

David's life was fulfilled by learning and teaching anyone seeking knowledge. He dedicated his life through many callings he had with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved serving in the Temples.

Funeral services will held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18 at the St. Anthony 3rd Ward Chapel with Bishop Birch officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Norton Cemetery, in McCammon, Idaho, under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.