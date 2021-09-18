Menu
Dianne Burgher Miller Boltz
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021

Dianne Burgher Miller Boltz

September 27, 1965 – August 22, 2021

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter passed away peacefully under Hospice care on Sunday, August 22nd after a 2 year battle with cancer.

Dianne worked as a miner for SMD in Carlin, NV where she met her husband Ricky Boltz. They lived in Spring Creek, NV before moving to North Las Vegas to be closer to her mom and brother.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Boltz, mother, Esther Raizin, brothers, David, Mark & Barry Burgher, and her children, Spencer, Jordan and Brandon Miller.

There are no services planned at this time.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 18, 2021.
So very sorry for your loss. Dianne had a wonderful smile and heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Deborah Gentry
Other
September 21, 2021
We are very sorry to hear about you loss. Dianne was a good neighbor and she was definitely a hard worker. We hope you are all safe and that God will watch over you and protect you. Your former neighbor. Orisons and Blessings, Fred and Janet Weeks and extended family
Fred Weeks
Friend
September 19, 2021
