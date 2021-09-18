Dianne Burgher Miller Boltz

September 27, 1965 – August 22, 2021

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter passed away peacefully under Hospice care on Sunday, August 22nd after a 2 year battle with cancer.

Dianne worked as a miner for SMD in Carlin, NV where she met her husband Ricky Boltz. They lived in Spring Creek, NV before moving to North Las Vegas to be closer to her mom and brother.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Boltz, mother, Esther Raizin, brothers, David, Mark & Barry Burgher, and her children, Spencer, Jordan and Brandon Miller.

There are no services planned at this time.