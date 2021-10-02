Menu
Donald Eugene Baty
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Donald Eugene Baty

August 15, 1953 – September 28, 2021

Donald Eugene Baty, 68, of Spring Creek, NV, passed away peacefully with his boots on, Tuesday September 28, 2021. Don was born in Merced, California to Claude and Mary Baty on the 15th of August, 1953. He attended school at Fortuna High school. He married Ruth Bowen on June 16th 1990 in Elko, Nevada. He was a plumber by trade, and worked as a fixed maintenance mechanic at various mines in Nevada for over 35 years. Donald's hobbies included woodworking, book collecting, and poem writing.

Donald is preceded in death by his father Claude Baty, and his mother Mary Baty. Donald is survived by his wife Ruth Baty, children: Keegan Baty (Kelsie Jensen), Caleb Baty (Jacquelyn Baty), JoyAnne Baty (Von Watson), Charis Scharer (Christopher Scharer), and grandchildren. Donald is also survived by his siblings Butch Baty, Edd Baty, Deborah Maples, and his twin brother Darrell Baty, as well as numerous other family members.

The family of Donald Baty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the following Churches: Calvary Baptist, Carlin First Baptist, and Spring Creek First Baptist, as well as various other individuals.

Funeral services will be held 10:00a.m., Friday, October 8th, at Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers or gifts feel free to Venmo @Ruth-Baty.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My message to Donald´s family is that he was very sincere,honest, and carding. Attending grade school and high school with Don was a pleasure, You Will be missed, Rest In Peace, Travis Low
Travis Low
Family
February 5, 2022
Ruth and family. I'm so sorry to hear about Don. I still chuckle about the day we tried to bury him in the ditch with my huge evergreen. I know how much he will be missed
Myrna A Howell
Friend
October 10, 2021
Ruth, you and your family are on our hearts and in our prayers.
Dan and Diana Johnson
October 5, 2021
Ruth - I was so sorry to see that Don had passed away. I think of you guys often. I´m praying that God Almighty wrap you in His loving arms and comfort you, the kids and their families. It´s always comforting to know that he is with our Lord and Savior. I´m praying for you my friend.
Cathy DeLay
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences & prayers for comfort and Healing and peace. I feel your loss-Hugs I loss my DH Aug 21.
TerisaDaleMillemon
Friend
October 3, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Don's passing. He was a true Christian man, strong in the faith. He is truly in the arms of his Savior, enjoying the grandeur of Heaven. But he will be sorely missed here on Earth.
Brenda Hogarth
October 2, 2021
