Donald Eugene Baty

August 15, 1953 – September 28, 2021

Donald Eugene Baty, 68, of Spring Creek, NV, passed away peacefully with his boots on, Tuesday September 28, 2021. Don was born in Merced, California to Claude and Mary Baty on the 15th of August, 1953. He attended school at Fortuna High school. He married Ruth Bowen on June 16th 1990 in Elko, Nevada. He was a plumber by trade, and worked as a fixed maintenance mechanic at various mines in Nevada for over 35 years. Donald's hobbies included woodworking, book collecting, and poem writing.

Donald is preceded in death by his father Claude Baty, and his mother Mary Baty. Donald is survived by his wife Ruth Baty, children: Keegan Baty (Kelsie Jensen), Caleb Baty (Jacquelyn Baty), JoyAnne Baty (Von Watson), Charis Scharer (Christopher Scharer), and grandchildren. Donald is also survived by his siblings Butch Baty, Edd Baty, Deborah Maples, and his twin brother Darrell Baty, as well as numerous other family members.

The family of Donald Baty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the following Churches: Calvary Baptist, Carlin First Baptist, and Spring Creek First Baptist, as well as various other individuals.

Funeral services will be held 10:00a.m., Friday, October 8th, at Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers or gifts feel free to Venmo @Ruth-Baty.