Dustin John Skinner

February 25, 1976 – September 6, 2021

Dustin John Skinner, beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on September 6, 2021, after a short battle with COVID-19.

Dustin was born on February 25, 1976, to Ronald and Dawn in Bozeman, Montana. Dustin was the second of three children. Dustin grew up through grade school and high school in Kemmer, Wyoming. He later went to get his high school diploma through Job Core.

Dustin became a father to his first daughter Aurora. He then settled and started his life in Belgrade, Montana where he married Carol Weber and together, they had three girls Sammie, Aly, and Madison. They later divorced.

Family and Life brought Dustin to Elko, Nevada in 2009, where he made his life. Dustin had many jobs working for Elko City, and working at the gold mines. He drove a haul truck and later transferred to De-watering. During his career, he met many people and had earned multiple awards and achievements. He was an EMT, Firefighter and was recognized with many certificates that he earned while working for the City on how to properly treat the water.

Dustin had a great love for anything outdoors. He loved to hunt and spend any time he could on a mountain. He loved camping, fishing, four-wheeling, spending time with his parents, and he absolutely loved spending time with his girls. He enjoyed taking them on his hunting trips, sitting with them and helping with homework and school projects and was always their biggest supporter during sports. Dustin met the love of his life, Tiffani, who he was planning to marry very shortly. Together they loved to sing karaoke with friends, sit by the campfire to listen to Dustin tell stories and jokes and eat watermelon. He loved to talk about the future with Tiffani and all of the things they wanted to do. He loved to cook and had a newfound love for smoking meat.

Dustin had a love for his children that was undeniable and unconditional. His best friend Jake, a blue heeler has been anxiously waiting for him to come home. Dustin had a very kind heart. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He had an infectious smile and dimples that will melt your heart. Dustin never met a person he was not willing to help.

Dustin will be greatly missed by everyone that has ever met him. He is survived by the love of his life Tiffani Fox, his daughters Aurora Anderson, Samantha Skinner, Alyson Skinner, and Madison Skinner. He gained two bonus children that he loved as his own children, Bijan Fox and Shaylynn Fox, and a bonus granddaughter, Alexandra Passmore; as well as parents, Ronald (Wanda) Skinner, Dawn (Daniel) Stout, and eight siblings, Ronald (Nicole) Skinner, Josh (Amber) Stout, Jena (Jared) Shriver, Laura Skinner, Mary Ann (Jeremy) Anderson, Amber Olson, Shianne (Cody) Erickson, Ashley (Austin) Webb. Dustin had 12 nieces and 16 nephews, and countless others who have called him dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He is precede in death by his nephew, Cashton Erickson.

A Celebration of Life will be held to Honor Dustin on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Angel Park, 1120 W. Sage Street, Angel Park Area 1. Please join us 1pm-4pm to share your memories, meet his family, and celebrate the joy that Dustin has brought to our lives.

We hope you are raising Hell in Heaven. We will miss you every day. We Love You.