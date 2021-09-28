Echo Robyn Young

April 29, 1979 - September 20, 2021

Beloved daughter of LaVerne Martin was a sister, friend, who entered the Spirit World in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20, 2021.

She left many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and one special aunt Trudy Young LaRoque of Sheyenne, North Dakota. Grandparents Gabe and Evelyn Young of North Dakota and Vern and Mabel Martin of Nevada predeceased her. Echo had friends in Arizona, New Mexico, California, Texas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Elko, Nevada.

Echo was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota to LaVerne Martin of Elko, Nevada and father, Lawrence D. Young of Tokio, North Dakota who predeceased her. She has one brother, Trunson Young, sister-in-law, Kris Young of Elko, Nevada and Faye Barber of Elko, Nevada.

Echo attended school in Warwick, North Dakota and Elko, Nevada and graduated from Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California where she met her husband Christopher James Lopez of Santa Rosa, Arizona they married on September 18, 1999, and later divorced. Echo always kept in contact with the Dorothy Lopez family who she sincerely loved. Echo attended Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, UTMI Massage Therapy Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She went to work for Walmart and later transferred to Elko, Nevada to work for Walmart.

Echo will be greatly missed by her family, friends, her laugh was contagious to many that knew her.

Davis Funeral Home, Las Vegas, Nevada will oversee the cremation. There will be no funeral services due to COVID. A memorial service will be set later for family and friends. Family of Echo would like to thank the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe. The many prayers from relatives and friends.