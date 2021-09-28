Menu
Echo Robyn Young
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis Funeral Homes & Memorial Park Eastern Ave.
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV

Echo Robyn Young

April 29, 1979 - September 20, 2021

Beloved daughter of LaVerne Martin was a sister, friend, who entered the Spirit World in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20, 2021.

She left many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and one special aunt Trudy Young LaRoque of Sheyenne, North Dakota. Grandparents Gabe and Evelyn Young of North Dakota and Vern and Mabel Martin of Nevada predeceased her. Echo had friends in Arizona, New Mexico, California, Texas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Elko, Nevada.

Echo was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota to LaVerne Martin of Elko, Nevada and father, Lawrence D. Young of Tokio, North Dakota who predeceased her. She has one brother, Trunson Young, sister-in-law, Kris Young of Elko, Nevada and Faye Barber of Elko, Nevada.

Echo attended school in Warwick, North Dakota and Elko, Nevada and graduated from Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California where she met her husband Christopher James Lopez of Santa Rosa, Arizona they married on September 18, 1999, and later divorced. Echo always kept in contact with the Dorothy Lopez family who she sincerely loved. Echo attended Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, UTMI Massage Therapy Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She went to work for Walmart and later transferred to Elko, Nevada to work for Walmart.

Echo will be greatly missed by her family, friends, her laugh was contagious to many that knew her.

Davis Funeral Home, Las Vegas, Nevada will oversee the cremation. There will be no funeral services due to COVID. A memorial service will be set later for family and friends. Family of Echo would like to thank the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe. The many prayers from relatives and friends.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 28, 2021.
May the creator look over you and your family during this hard time. She will be missed by all.
Phyllis Evening
October 5, 2021
I'm so sorry, of your lost, Laverne, prayer for u and your son, be safe and God bless..
Jackie Juarez
Friend
September 29, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family & relatives of Echo. She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace...
Joaquin Families of Santa Rosa, Arizona
Family
September 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to Echo's family. I am so fortunate to have known her and I loved her laugh. I always heard Echo laughing before I actually saw her. Peace and comfort be with you Laverne and Trunson.
Mary Gibson
September 28, 2021
Rusd and I send our love and condolences. Echo was always such a wonderful young lady. Prayers for Tronson and Laverne.. God be with you.
Edith Wallace
Friend
September 28, 2021
I knew Echo when she was a little girl. Iam so sorry to hear of her passing. Sending my heartfelt condolences. May she rest in God's peace.
Joan Redfox
September 28, 2021
