Edna M. Morse

July 26, 1956 – January 5, 2022

On July 26, 1956, Eddie was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Jack and Marian Newby. Eddie grew up mostly in Wells, NV.

Eddie married the love of her life, Zane Morse, on May 17, 1975, in Elko, Nevada with Zane's great grandparents as their witnesses. In 1980, they welcomed their daughter, Chantry, and in 1982 welcomed their son, Lando. Eddie enjoyed camping at the ocean, being with her family and particularly spoiling her grandkids. Eddie always had a way with words, be it either relaying a story, or participating in a debate. She always had a kind word, wisdom, or encouragement for those that needed it. Eddie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Arneberg and Margaret Tweedy, niece McKena Morse, and father in law Tuffy Morse.

She is survived by her husband, Zane Morse, daughter Chantry (Kevin) Harris and their kids Nyha, Kylie, and Torrin, son Lando Morse, sister Lorinda Dodge, her fur baby Bitsy, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. With respect to her wishes, there will be no services. The family may hold a celebration of life when the weather gets warmer.