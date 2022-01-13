Menu
Edna M. Morse
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022

Edna M. Morse

July 26, 1956 – January 5, 2022

On July 26, 1956, Eddie was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Jack and Marian Newby. Eddie grew up mostly in Wells, NV.

Eddie married the love of her life, Zane Morse, on May 17, 1975, in Elko, Nevada with Zane's great grandparents as their witnesses. In 1980, they welcomed their daughter, Chantry, and in 1982 welcomed their son, Lando. Eddie enjoyed camping at the ocean, being with her family and particularly spoiling her grandkids. Eddie always had a way with words, be it either relaying a story, or participating in a debate. She always had a kind word, wisdom, or encouragement for those that needed it. Eddie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Arneberg and Margaret Tweedy, niece McKena Morse, and father in law Tuffy Morse.

She is survived by her husband, Zane Morse, daughter Chantry (Kevin) Harris and their kids Nyha, Kylie, and Torrin, son Lando Morse, sister Lorinda Dodge, her fur baby Bitsy, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. With respect to her wishes, there will be no services. The family may hold a celebration of life when the weather gets warmer.


Published by Elko Daily on Jan. 13, 2022.
I´m sorry to hear of Edna´s passing. I lived in Wells as a child. I knew Edna and the family. We all played and hung out together. I recently was thinking about my childhood friends and thought about the Edna and her sisters. Blessings!
Linda Stenovich (Martínez)
Friend
January 23, 2022
I believe that it was not by chance, but by divine inspiration that I was made aware of Edna's passing, to allow me to pay my last respects. I have often wondered over the years where she and our other classmates from Wells High 1974 had journeyed off to in life. Though I am deeply saddened by this news, I am also impressed by the wonderful legacy she leaves behind. I know she will be welcomed in heaven by a loving God as she joins those who preceded her, to enjoy a well-deserved rest, as they await those they left behind. I pray God will bless and comfort all of her loved ones with fond and loving memories of her during this sad time, and as they carry on her legacy. With my deepest sympathy.
Larry Gonzalez
School
January 20, 2022
My family and I are so sorry. God Bless You.
joleen worline
January 13, 2022
Zane and family... I am so sorry to read of Eddies passing. I know she will be greatly missed.
Patricia L Andersen
Family
January 13, 2022
May God wrap His arms around your family!
Denise Martin
January 13, 2022
