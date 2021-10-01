Enid Louise Lauritzen Gardner

September 22, 1930 – September 24, 2021

Enid Louise Lauritzen Gardner of Delta, Utah, was born on September 22, 1930 in Victor, Idaho, the fifth of the six children of John Delos and Carrie Larsen Lauritzen. Enid grew up in Victor, with her siblings: Donald, Dean, Rex, Elva and Boyd. She graduated from Victor High School, then attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. While there she met a handsome and recently discharged GI, William Heber Gardner. William was immediately smitten with this dark headed beauty and knew Enid was to be his eternal companion. He was right. Enid and William were married and sealed together in April of 1950 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Enid and William began their lives together working together at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah. Soon after, they were blessed with their first child, William Rex, in April of 1951. Neil John was born two years later in February of 1953, and then Garth Eugene in May of 1959.

Enid and William first made a home for their family in Ogden, Utah; then later moved to Salt Lake City. In 1971, Enid and William moved to Elko, Nevada. They lived most of their life in Elko until relocating to Delta, Utah in 2004.

Enid was a devoted member of the LDS Church and served in many callings. In 1996, she and William served an LDS Mission operating the Bishops Store House in Carrolton, Texas.

Enid was an avid quilter, and she won numerous awards for her quilting and her embroidery work at the County Fair. Enid's handwork was displayed prominently in the homes of her family and friends. Enid loved to play Bingo and square dance. She was also skilled at the art of beating her grandchildren at a game of Chinese checkers. Enid was very loving, but showed no mercy when playing games.

Enid kept her feelings close, but she loved deeply. Enid passed quietly from natural causes not long after reaching her 91st birthday in Provo, Utah on September 24, 2021 after fighting a long hard health battle. Enid will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

Enid is survived by her husband: William; her sons: Neil and Garth; grandchildren: (Rex's) Michael, Marie and Rex; (Garth) Michael, Tanya and Kari; great-granddaughters: Alexis and Summer; and sister: Elva Hillman. She was preceded in death by her parents: Delos and Carrie Lauritzen; brothers: Don, Dean, Rex and Boyd; and her oldest son: William Rex Gardner.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 1, at 1:00 pm, at the Delta 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 197 South 300 West. A Viewing will be held at the church, 11:30-12:40,prior to the service. Friends are also invited to view the recorded video of the service. The link will be posted with her obituary at www.nicklemortuary.com by Friday afternoon. Burial will follow in the Delta City Cemetery.