Evelyn Carol Flynn

June 1, 1939 – October 29, 2020

Evelyn gained her mermaid's tail and is sitting on the beach watching the waves in forever land. Born with fire in her heart, Evelyn was very adventurous.

Graveside Services are planned for June 5, 2021 at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT at 11:00am.