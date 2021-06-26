Menu
Everett Eugene Gustin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hudson’s Funeral Home - Lander
680 Mount Hope Drive
Lander, WY

Everett Eugene "Gene" Gustin

May 9, 1952 – June 16, 2021

Everett Eugene "Gene" Gustin, 69, of Kinnear, Wy passed away unexpectedly on June 16th, 2021.

Gene was born on May 9, 1952 in Riverton WY. He graduated from Elko High School where he served as Senior class president. He later graduated at the top of his class from Mackey School of Mines as a mining engineer. Gene and his wife Ann raised their boys Greg and Matt in Elko, Nevada as he ran Gustin Drilling Corporation for over 20 years. Gene was very active in politics, particularly fighting for land use rights. In 2005 Gene and Ann returned to Wyoming, purchasing 'Resolution Ranch' in Kinnear. Gene continued to be active in mining and drilling endeavors with his company Quantum Minerals LLC up until his death.

Gene's life was marked by a devotion to family, extreme generosity, a willingness to jump into new opportunities, a superb intellect and teaching spirit. Gene was a person who always seemed larger than life, always willing to share a meal and a drink or two from the top shelf, share in hard work, and long talks about nearly any subject, all usually while playing old time country music in the background. He was passionate about honoring the legacy of those who had come before him, while he was building a legacy of his own along the way.

Gene was survived by his wife Ann Gustin, two sons Greg and Matt Gustin, mother Lois Gustin, sister Willa Dean Coyle, nephews Benjamin and Patrick Coyle, nieces Sherry VanHorne, Lindsey and Addison Tregallas, as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Everett Deane Gustin.

Services will be held at the Reach Center, 622 N. 8th W. St., Riverton, WY on Tuesday, June 22 at 2pm, with food and fellowship to follow. Interment was Wednesday, June 23rd at Mt. Hope cemetery at 2pm in Lander, Wyoming. A celebration of life will be held in Elko, NV, date to be announced.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hudson’s Funeral Home - Lander
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rip Gene. Condolences to the family. Gene was an unwavering patriot and a great asset to Elko County and just a very nice man.
Gary and Candace Wines
Friend
July 12, 2021
Dear Mrs. Gustin (Ann), Greg, and Matt, It is with sadness and empathy that we just learned about your husband and father's passing. Mr. Gustin was a great patriot and a very trusted and honest man, I can truly say that I felt like he and Mrs. Gustin were people with a deep faith in America and I felt like you were people I could most definitely count on. I didn't get to know Greg as well as I knew Matt but I knew he was a great student as was Matt. I can truly say you raised some great sons that you can be proud of. I will always be blessed for having had the opportunity to have known your family. Orisons and benisons, Your friends always, Mr. Weeks, wife (Janet) and family May God shower you with blessings------------!
Fred Weeks
Family
July 10, 2021
We first met Gene in '87 when my husband Dave got a job working on an exploration project in Nevada. Gene was the driller and my husband was the geologist. Gustin Drilling was a great & reliable outfit to work with and Gene was a kind, generous & witty person who knew how to get things done. He, Ann & his family always treated us like family and we had many adventures together over the years up until the present. He was one of a kind and will be hugely missed by many. My deepest condolences to the family.
Patti Gray
Friend
June 27, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to you Ann and Lodi and the family. Great man with a huge heart.
Brad & Alberta Carone
June 26, 2021
