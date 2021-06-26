Everett Eugene "Gene" Gustin

May 9, 1952 – June 16, 2021

Everett Eugene "Gene" Gustin, 69, of Kinnear, Wy passed away unexpectedly on June 16th, 2021.

Gene was born on May 9, 1952 in Riverton WY. He graduated from Elko High School where he served as Senior class president. He later graduated at the top of his class from Mackey School of Mines as a mining engineer. Gene and his wife Ann raised their boys Greg and Matt in Elko, Nevada as he ran Gustin Drilling Corporation for over 20 years. Gene was very active in politics, particularly fighting for land use rights. In 2005 Gene and Ann returned to Wyoming, purchasing 'Resolution Ranch' in Kinnear. Gene continued to be active in mining and drilling endeavors with his company Quantum Minerals LLC up until his death.

Gene's life was marked by a devotion to family, extreme generosity, a willingness to jump into new opportunities, a superb intellect and teaching spirit. Gene was a person who always seemed larger than life, always willing to share a meal and a drink or two from the top shelf, share in hard work, and long talks about nearly any subject, all usually while playing old time country music in the background. He was passionate about honoring the legacy of those who had come before him, while he was building a legacy of his own along the way.

Gene was survived by his wife Ann Gustin, two sons Greg and Matt Gustin, mother Lois Gustin, sister Willa Dean Coyle, nephews Benjamin and Patrick Coyle, nieces Sherry VanHorne, Lindsey and Addison Tregallas, as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Everett Deane Gustin.

Services will be held at the Reach Center, 622 N. 8th W. St., Riverton, WY on Tuesday, June 22 at 2pm, with food and fellowship to follow. Interment was Wednesday, June 23rd at Mt. Hope cemetery at 2pm in Lander, Wyoming. A celebration of life will be held in Elko, NV, date to be announced.

