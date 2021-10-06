Menu
Frances "Mickey" Baumann

Frances "Mickey" Baumann

April 11, 1940 – October 1, 2021

Frances "Mickey" Baumann of Elko, NV passed away on October 1, 2021, at Highland Manor. She was 81 years old. Mickey was born as Frances Jean Izzard to her parents Francis and Muriel Izzard on April 11, 1940, in Superior, Wisconsin.

Mickey was a proud, tough Wisconsin girl. She was a very hard worker and was always willing to help anyone in need. Her career was as a Medical Assistant and Lab/X-ray Tech, and she served the Elko area in that capacity for over 40 years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and painting. She had an eye for antiques and could be found every Saturday hitting "the sales" bringing home more knick knacks and furniture than she had room for. Mickey had an extreme love for animals and mothered countless critters over the years, she would be disappointed if we did not mention her sweet Teddy, who was her faithful companion until the end. Grandkids could always look forward to multiple gifts for birthdays and holidays from Grandma Mickey, she was generous and thoughtful in her gift giving and never overlooked anyone's birthday or anniversary. Although she will be missed, her family and friends are comforted in knowing that she is at peace and no longer in pain.

She is survived by her four children Jon Baumann; James (Tami) Baumann; Tania (Jeff) Kump; Allen (Liza) Baumann; and her Grandchildren Alex (Tonya) Kump; Brittney Baumann; Catherine (Dylan) Newman; Natalie Kump; Jordan Sheldon; Elizabeth Byrnes; Jenna Baumann; Kayleigh Baumann.

It was Mickey's wish that she be laid to rest in her hometown of Superior, Wisconsin and arrangements are being made to do so.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 6, 2021.
Jon, Jim, Tania and Allen I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Mickey. I have many memories of her when I was growing up and she lived with us. She will always have a special place in my heart..
Cheri Blinn
Family
October 6, 2021
