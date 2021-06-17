Menu
Frances J. Bilbao
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Frances J. Bilbao

May 3, 1932 – June 13, 2021

Frances was born May 3, 1932 In Janesville, California to Fermin and Madeline Vicondoa. Frances graduated from Lassen Union High School in Susanville, California in 1950. Upon graduation Frances obtained her cosmetology degree in Reno and was hired to work at the Stockmen's Hotel in Elko.

At a Halloween dance, in 1953, at the Taylor Canyon Bar, Frances met the love of her life Tom Bilbao. They were married in 1954 and in 1956 had Michael the 1st of their 3 children. In 1961 they had a daughter, Maria and in 1965, son Jay.

Frances loved being a mother, housewife, and was a 4-H leader and was able to take her 4-H kids to Washington, D.C. Frances was an exceptional cook, liked to needlepoint, cross stitch, ceramics, crossword puzzles and loved to fish. She doted tremendously on her grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tom; daughter, Maria; son, Michael and brothers, Al, Martin, Joe and Vic. Frances is survived by her son, Jay and her grandchildren, Whitney, Darren (Judah) and Connor; along with many nieces and nephews.

Per her request, no services will be held.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 17, 2021.
Jay, we are so sorry for the loss of your mother. It won't be the same going downtown and not seeing her. She will be missed.
Randy and Nani Greenwell
Friend
December 2, 2021
Thank you so much for the kind words of my mother Frances (Frankie's) passing it means a lot
Jay Bilbao
Family
July 6, 2021
Dear Jay, So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was such a "character" from when we met her, so many years ago, until I last seen her playing her favorite machines at the Gold Dust. She holds special memories in my heart. Condolences.
Annette Malotte
Friend
June 24, 2021
I always enjoyed seeing Frankie and the little visits that we had. She was a classy lady. Condolences to Jay and family.
Cynthia Huckins
Friend
June 23, 2021
Thinking of you and your children
Connie Bauers
Family
June 21, 2021
Jay, so sorry about your loss. We had many entertaining year living next door to your family. Your mom was a very special lady. I would send you a card but I don´t have your address. Take care, Carol
Jerry and Carol Davis
Family
June 21, 2021
Frankie will be dearly missed. Her hugs, her stories and even her little lectures (that I needed time to time). My condolences to her family.
Amy Bowler Symes
Friend
June 20, 2021
Jay, We are so sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful lady. Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
The Narvaiza´s
Friend
June 20, 2021
She will be missed, she was always so sweet and pleasant to talk to when I saw her in the casino when I worked there. Sending the family my condolences
Michael morris
Other
June 19, 2021
Jay our deepest condolences to you and your family! Your Mom was such a bright spirit, she will be missed by many. Jeff, Jenny, Lexi & Gavin
Petersen Family
Friend
June 18, 2021
I have a huge whole in my heart with her passing. She has been a wonderful and kind friend to me. I have a difficult time in believing she is gone but I know it is true, for she would tell me I was only one of two people that she would permit to call her "Frances" instead of "Frankie"! I am sure that she will be God´s right hand helper in keeping things in order in Heaven!
Royce Hackworth
June 18, 2021
Jay sorry for your loss your Mom was wonderful kind Lady
Bruce Dayton
Friend
June 18, 2021
Jay and family ! A very special sweet lady. Her Memories will always be with you. Love and hugs
Arlene Jones
Friend
June 17, 2021
Well, Frankie no more can I come up behind you and play the homeless man in need of money to play slot machines. RIP but keep playing the slot machines.
Brent Churchfield
Other
June 17, 2021
Memories always seem to have the most comfort when a loved one has departed us. She was a kick I must say!!
Lonny Brown
Friend
June 17, 2021
Jay and family, I am so sorry for your loss of such an amazing sweet lady. Frankie was certainly a blessing to many. Sending my love, thoughts and prayers to all.
Darla Christean Brown
Friend
June 17, 2021
I am so sorry. She was such a force of life. I always enjoyed her. God Bless You and your family.
joleen worline
Friend
June 17, 2021
