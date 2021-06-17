Frances J. Bilbao

May 3, 1932 – June 13, 2021

Frances was born May 3, 1932 In Janesville, California to Fermin and Madeline Vicondoa. Frances graduated from Lassen Union High School in Susanville, California in 1950. Upon graduation Frances obtained her cosmetology degree in Reno and was hired to work at the Stockmen's Hotel in Elko.

At a Halloween dance, in 1953, at the Taylor Canyon Bar, Frances met the love of her life Tom Bilbao. They were married in 1954 and in 1956 had Michael the 1st of their 3 children. In 1961 they had a daughter, Maria and in 1965, son Jay.

Frances loved being a mother, housewife, and was a 4-H leader and was able to take her 4-H kids to Washington, D.C. Frances was an exceptional cook, liked to needlepoint, cross stitch, ceramics, crossword puzzles and loved to fish. She doted tremendously on her grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tom; daughter, Maria; son, Michael and brothers, Al, Martin, Joe and Vic. Frances is survived by her son, Jay and her grandchildren, Whitney, Darren (Judah) and Connor; along with many nieces and nephews.

Per her request, no services will be held.