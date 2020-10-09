Frank Carrillo

September 30, 1925 - October 3, 2020

Frank Carrillo, born September 30, 1925, passed away on October 3, 2020 after a brief illness. A beloved brother, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, friend and a WWII veteran, he was born in Mexico and came to Elko at age 4. His family immigrated to the US when his father was recruited by the Southern Pacific Railroad. He attended elementary and high school in Elko. Frank spent his summers from the time he was 6 working for the local ranches including Goicochea's and the Spanish Ranch. He butchered cows, worked in the cookhouse, and was a cowboy. He also got job working for Louie's Welding and Repair and for a long time was known as the best welder in town.

After graduating from Elko High School at 17, he tried to join the army but because of his nearsightedness, they turned him down. But as soon as he turned 18 he was drafted and sent to Texas to join the 99th Infantry Division of United States Army in 1943. Despite his eyesight, he was still a good shot. He was stationed in France during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He froze his feet while in Belgium fighting for the Allies and was sent to England to recover. After he was released from the hospital, he was enlisted as a gunner in a B52 to help escort high ranking military personnel from base to base. He was awarded the Medal of Valor for his service.

When the war ended, he returned to Elko and to work as a mechanic at Belinger Motors as well as several businesses around town. This is where he first met and began a friendship with Gay Peterson, the daughter of P-M Supply's owner, Doug Peterson. Frank spent a lot of time outdoors, hunting and fishing with his father, brother and nephews. He was a member of the Elko Square Dance Club and traveled all over the state for their events. He was quite good at it and a much sought-after partner.

His friendship with Gay Peterson (then Gay Glenn) blossomed into romance when she returned to Elko, and they started dating. By this time, Gay had two young children from her first marriage, Kelly and Johnny. Frank and Gay married in 1972, and a few years later, welcomed their son, Joe, into the family. By now, Frank worked full time at the City of Elko and was in charge of all the police car repair and maintenance, among his many other duties. He took pride in all his work. He was the very definition of a man's man and was admired and respected by his peers. He was a clear example why they are called "the greatest generation."

Frank was always loved by all kids, dogs, and cats. He became a father figure to not only his new step children but all the kids in the neighborhood, taking them hunting, fishing, and on various day excursions out in the hills. He built a putting green, a tetherball pole, a tree swing, and monkey bars. But the crown jewel of the neighborhood was a magnificent red tree house with a porch and an electric light. It was common to see a crowd of kids following him around, fascinated by whatever project he was working on, and it was rare to see him without a dog at his side. Frank was a Boy Scout leader for over ten years for Joe's troop, and continued to lead a scout troop for many years thereafter.

Frank was loved and admired by all his new family members-the Petersons, the Glenns, the Millers. and Aldrichs-with the shared interests of camping, hunting, fishing, water skiing and snowmobiling. He loved Nevada, and he spent a lot of time in the mountains near Wild Horse and the Ruby Marshes, and regularly gathered with family and friends there for vacations and weekend activities. He was a very skilled hunter and could spot a deer on a hillside miles away. As skilled as he was, though, he still couldn't find his wife in a crowded shopping mall.

Frank was always an avid supporter of the arts and together with Gay's love of art and music, they fostered a well-rounded family who enjoyed outdoor activities, as well as museums, concerts, and musical theater.

After more than 20 years of service to the city, he retired, but it didn't stick. He was needed to help his son Johnny, and went to work at his son's new business Sound Performance, installing lift kits and truck accessories and showing all the employees how to weld. After many years and changes at the business, he found himself needed at Vega Construction putting his welding skills to use for several more years repairing big belly dump trucks. He was welding until he was 88. Even as he slowed in later years, he continued to go to Vega's doing light maintenance, cleaning the shop and bringing donuts every week. He demonstrated to all the younger guys the value a hard day's work, perseverance. and an unassailable strong character.

Notably, he spent his 90th birthday in Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight Nevada, in the company of his son Joe and several vets from WWII, Vietnam, and the Korean War, touring the monuments dedicated to veterans.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Jesus, his wife, Gay (Peterson) Carrillo (2014), and his brother Arnold Carrillo (Faye) (2012). He is survived by his sons Joe (Gregory Frye), John Glenn (DeAnne), daughter Kelly Yepez (Mike), his sisters Lillian Smith, Dee Wadsworth-Jenkins, and Sofia Kane, 5 grandchildren Cortney and Riley Glenn. Megan and Will Yepez, and Mikala Stephenson, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a public viewing at Burns Funeral Home Friday, October 16th, from 1PM until 5PM. Following a private family memorial, there will be a public celebration of life held at the Basque House Saturday October 17th at 4:30PM.

Per his request his ashes will scattered in rural Nevada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.