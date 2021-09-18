Gary G. Grencer

February 28, 1957 – August 24, 2021

Gary G. Grencer "fell asleep in the death" at his home in Crosby, Texas on Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021 at the age of 64, following a short illness of Stage 4 stomach cancer.

He was born on February 28, 1957 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to George and Donna Grencer. He began working in the oilfield pipe yards after graduating from Aldine High School in 1975, where he marched in the school band playing Alto Sax.

Gary was blessed with three children and the "love of his life", Cheryl Anne Hoot of Elko, NV, the mother of his children.

He moved to Elko in 1992 to begin his career in the HVAC trade with Parker Heating and then moved on to Spring Creek Sheet Metal with Kerry McDonald, prior to retiring to Crosby, TX in 2016; where he was thrilled to train his son Geoff to carry on the family trade. He was very good at this skill and always came highly recommended.

Gary is survived by his mother, Donna Grencer; daughter, Chendre Grencer; sons, Geoffrey George Grencer and Geremy Geordan Grencer; as well as his identical twin brother, Greg G. Grencer. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, George G. Grencer.

Gary's absolute favorite song, to remember him by, was "Just You and Me" by Crystal Gayle and Eddie Rabbit. He will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.