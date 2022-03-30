GENE S. DAVIDSON

June 28, 1934 – March 24, 2022

Gene S. Davidson passed away on March 24, 2022 after a long illness. Gene was well known for his horsemanship skills and was a stellar cattleman. I had the privilege of riding with him the last five years he worked and they were some of the best years of my working life.

Gene came to Nevada in 1969 and started working on the Horseshoe Ranch with his best friend Ray Hunt. He moved on to the 71 Ranch and worked for Jack Walters for five years during which they became close friends, before accepting a job with Dirk Agee on the O'Neil Basin Ranch where he stayed for thirteen years. His final full time job lasted sixteen years on the Glaser Land & Livestock Rach as cow boss. He Gene loved the work he did and when he "retired" he began day working for the Spratling Ranches. He finally had to stop riding when his hips started giving him a hard time, but he would never admit it!

Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Davidson; his parents, Howdy and Ada Davidson; brother, Grant Davidson and step-son, Wayne Shepard. He is survived by his wife, Ellen K. Davidson; son, Michael (Kate) Davidson; nephew, Eric (Lorrie) Davidson; two grandchildren, Ryan (Amber) Davidson and Chelsea Davidson (Zack Gomez), four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Logan and Luke Davidson and Enzo Gomez.

There will be a Celebration of Life/Memorial for Gene on April 9, 2022, 1:00pm at the Ruby Mountain Community Bible Church, 475 Diamondback Drive, Spring Creek, NV. All who knew Gene or rode with him over the 100,000 plus miles he covered on the back of a horse over the course of his lifetime are welcome to share memories.