George Patrick Carpenter

January 2, 1945 – January 8, 2022

George Patrick Carpenter was born January 2, 1945, in Houlton, ME, and died January 8, 2022, in Mobile, AL. It was six days after his 77th birthday.

In his late teens, George left Maine with his brother Paul and headed west to Elko, Nevada, where they had family who gave them each jobs and a place to stay. George worked as a welding mechanic for John Carpenter and eventually traveled to Los Angeles to attend college for welding. He also enlisted in the National Guard, defending railroad crossings during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

When George returned to Elko, he married Peggy Carpenter and had five children in 15 years. He worked at the JCPenney Auto Center, drove wrecker for Speed's Towing, and managed Parkside Mobil. Ultimately, George found a position as a journeyman welder with Union Pacific Railroad. They relocated George to the Feather River Valley and Sacramento areas of California, where he liked the climate much better.

George retired early in 1992, and with all the new free time, he was able to focus on the things he truly enjoyed: gardening, grilling, and traveling. He spent many days at a coffee shop, a diner, or a home improvement store, just sharing in conversations with people about various projects. George enjoyed reading the news every day, Western novels, and had a significant cookbook collection. He was rarely sitting still; if he wasn't at work, he usually operated and repaired cars or machines at home.

George was preceded in death by his wife Glada, his parents Frances and Sarah, brother, Sonny and sister, Theresa, and many reiterations of his favorite dog Smokey. George is survived by his children: Susan Blackburn (Jeff), Mike Carpenter (Morgan), Andy Carpenter, Scott Carpenter (Heather), and Kadee Johnson (Darren); Brothers Paul and Billy as well as his sisters Mary and Margaret, 13 grandchildren along with multiple great-grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time.