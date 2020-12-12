To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Dear Edna Mae, I just saw the announcement of the anniversary of George's passing in my email. I moved to Oregon in early 2019 and was not aware of your loss till now. I so enjoyed you and
George the years in square dancing. Time goes by so quickly but the memories stay. I hope you are doing okay. God bless you. Kathie
Kathie Boian
Friend
December 6, 2021
Many fond memories working in lab with George and Von! Best to your family.
Cheryl and Ted Burner
December 14, 2020
Edna Mae, Over the years, I´ve watched you & George walking, sitting at McDonald´s & sitting in City Park on Band Concert nights. Good thoughts & prayers for you & your family.
Brenda Harshbarger
December 14, 2020
Edna Mae, Lori and grandchildren. Such fond memories of George. My love to you. George was such a kind man and friend.
Marion Weickum
December 14, 2020
Edna, so sorry to read of George´s passing. It was so fun for Dwight and I to get to square and round dance with you and George for so many years. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Kay
Kay Tucker
December 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. George and Edna Mae were our wonderful mentors as we began our square and round dance journey many years ago. We send our love.
Reed and Pamla Dilworth
December 13, 2020
Mrs. Jukich, I´m so sorry for your loss. I miss seeing you & your husband walking around. I also want you to know I´ll never forget you as you were one of my favorite teachers as well as my daughter Tawni´s. My heart, my thoughts and prayers are with you a d your family. Love Traci McKennon
Traci McKennon
December 13, 2020
I remember seeing you both walking, always smiling and content. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Nikki Nelson
December 12, 2020
Edna Mae we are so sorry to hear of the passing of George. Just know you are in our prayers and thoughts. We think of you often even though it has been a while since we have seen you both. Love Larry and Sandy
Larry and Sandy Roberts
December 12, 2020
LaRae Talamantes
December 12, 2020
Dearest Edna, I so enjoyed knowing you and George through the joys of square dancing. I send my condolences with the passing of George and wish you well. God bless you.