Gerald G. Garity

June 26, 1971 – September 14, 2021

Born on June 26, 1971 and passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home in Elko, Nevada due to complications of COVID with his daughter and wife by his side.

Gerald was born to Janice Jimmy Garity and Marvin V. Garity in Owyhee, Nevada, but lost both his parents due to a car crash when he was 7 years old. He then helped take care of his younger brother Garet. Gerald and Garet were raised by their Grandmother, Buetha Garity until he graduated from Owyhee High School in 1989.

Gerald was fluent in the Shoshone language and could quote the Bible, and although not a religious man, his belief in the Lord was instilled in him by his grandmother teaching him the Bible. After graduation Gerald attended Boise State University and majored in Business and in the summer he was employed as a Firefighter with the Owyhee crews. Gerald transferred to Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho to be closer to his high school sweetheart and first love, Leslie Manning. They married on September 10, 1993 and just celebrated 28 years together. Because he wasn't feeling well they shared a "Bigger" McDonalds meal to celebrate and he promised they would go out for dinner when he was better.

Gerald and Leslie were blessed with 2 children, Chase Black Eagle Garity and Shaylen Red Tail Women Garity. He was so proud of them and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them. Regardless of what it was the kids wanted to do, taking them Pow-wows, friend's homes, or practice for sports, Gerald was there and would just do it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially the trips to Twin Falls every other Saturday to eat at Applebee's.

Gerald was passionate about basketball and coached for the PAL and Co-Ed teams and took the kids to various tournaments around the state. He also played for the Elko City League and his team won 3 Championships while in the A League. He was especially proud that he and his son played on a team together. Gerald played the guitar and was pretty excited to play with his friends at an open concert at "Rock the Mountain" in Boise, Idaho. He had one room in his house called the "Beat Laboratory" where he would play his guitar in the evening. No one was allowed to move anything in his lab.

At the time of his death, Gerald was employed at Normet in Elko. He had also worked at Cashman's, Brake Supply and Titan Wheel. Gerald was computer savvy and got to know many people in the mining field.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Leslie and daughter, Shaylen of Elko and son, Chase who lives in Chicago, Illinois; brother, Garet (Wendy) Garity, Twin Falls, Idaho; uncles, Robert Garitz, Owyhee and Reggie Garrity, Mountain Home, Idaho; great uncle, Ron Harney; great aunts, Rose Shaw and Janie Shaw, Owyhee and Julie Colby, Pocatello, Idaho; along with numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Janice Garity, his beloved grandmother, Buetha Garity, grandfather, Gus Garity, uncles, Russel Garity, Gerald Garity, Roderick Garity and aunt, Kathy Garity.

Gerald will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18 at the 4th of July Grounds in Owyhee, Nevada at 11:00a.m., followed by internment at the Old Cemetery across from the Assembly of God Church. Sack lunches will be provided after the service. Mask are required.