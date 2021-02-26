Granvill Gage

May 7, 1939 – February 18, 2021

Granvill Gage passed away on February 18, 2021 at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada at the age of 81. He was born in Montrose, Colorado on May 7, 1939, where he grew up. He met the love of his life Gloria Smidt in Montrose and they were married in 1959. He received his undergraduate and master's degree from the Western State College of Colorado in Gunnison and served in the Army National Guard while attending College. His daughter Shelley was born in 1964 and his son Kevin in 1968. Although he had a love for the State of Colorado, he moved the family to Hawthorne, Nevada in 1974 when he was offered the Principal's position for the Hawthorne Elementary/Junior High School. He became one of the community organizers in Hawthorne and continued to grow with the Mineral County School District. He had a way of inspiring all students, he knew all of them by name, and was often seen at school events supporting students and parents. He went on to become the Principal for the Mineral County High School and retired as the Mineral County School Superintendent in 1999. His philosophy in education was "if you expect the most from a child you will always get their best".

He was most proud of being instrumental in starting the Senior Community Housing Project, where the Mineral County High School wood shop program built senior living in Hawthorne. He was also instrumental in ensuring the construction and completion of the Schurz and Hawthorne Elementary School Building Projects. He was a member of the Hawthorne Lions Club and was a strong advocate for the Walker Lake Water Rights Project. Granvill and Gloria moved to Spring Creek Nevada in 2012 to be closer to family.

Granvill led with a quiet strength and presence, supporting his family and community. He had a love for the great outdoors and on weekends and vacations he would be hunting, fishing, and enjoying family time outdoors. He loved his time with his friends and the entire family knew not to interrupt his daily "garage time" with his buddies. We will forever miss how his face would light up whenever one of his chldren or grandchildren walked through the door.

He is survived by his wife Gloria of 61 years and two children – Shelley (Victor) Gage of Spring Creek and Kevin (Teri) Gage of Spring Creek, his grandchildren Taylor, Skyler, Austin, Madison and Conner, as well as 3 great grandchildren, his brother-in-law Tom (Dona) Smidt of Montrose, many nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion Callie. He is preceded in death by his parents Clark and Loretta Gage, his in-laws Gordon and Nora Smidt, and his brother David Gage.

Granvill died as he lived, surrounded by his family, the people he loved most in the world.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Granvill can be made to the Mineral County Boys and Girls Club or the "Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund" with the Community Foundation of Western Nevada or a charity of your choice.