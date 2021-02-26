Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Granvill Gage
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Granvill Gage

May 7, 1939 – February 18, 2021

Granvill Gage passed away on February 18, 2021 at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada at the age of 81. He was born in Montrose, Colorado on May 7, 1939, where he grew up. He met the love of his life Gloria Smidt in Montrose and they were married in 1959. He received his undergraduate and master's degree from the Western State College of Colorado in Gunnison and served in the Army National Guard while attending College. His daughter Shelley was born in 1964 and his son Kevin in 1968. Although he had a love for the State of Colorado, he moved the family to Hawthorne, Nevada in 1974 when he was offered the Principal's position for the Hawthorne Elementary/Junior High School. He became one of the community organizers in Hawthorne and continued to grow with the Mineral County School District. He had a way of inspiring all students, he knew all of them by name, and was often seen at school events supporting students and parents. He went on to become the Principal for the Mineral County High School and retired as the Mineral County School Superintendent in 1999. His philosophy in education was "if you expect the most from a child you will always get their best".

He was most proud of being instrumental in starting the Senior Community Housing Project, where the Mineral County High School wood shop program built senior living in Hawthorne. He was also instrumental in ensuring the construction and completion of the Schurz and Hawthorne Elementary School Building Projects. He was a member of the Hawthorne Lions Club and was a strong advocate for the Walker Lake Water Rights Project. Granvill and Gloria moved to Spring Creek Nevada in 2012 to be closer to family.

Granvill led with a quiet strength and presence, supporting his family and community. He had a love for the great outdoors and on weekends and vacations he would be hunting, fishing, and enjoying family time outdoors. He loved his time with his friends and the entire family knew not to interrupt his daily "garage time" with his buddies. We will forever miss how his face would light up whenever one of his chldren or grandchildren walked through the door.

He is survived by his wife Gloria of 61 years and two children – Shelley (Victor) Gage of Spring Creek and Kevin (Teri) Gage of Spring Creek, his grandchildren Taylor, Skyler, Austin, Madison and Conner, as well as 3 great grandchildren, his brother-in-law Tom (Dona) Smidt of Montrose, many nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion Callie. He is preceded in death by his parents Clark and Loretta Gage, his in-laws Gordon and Nora Smidt, and his brother David Gage.

Granvill died as he lived, surrounded by his family, the people he loved most in the world.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Granvill can be made to the Mineral County Boys and Girls Club or the "Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund" with the Community Foundation of Western Nevada or a charity of your choice.


Published by Elko Daily on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
So sorry to hear about Granville, he will be missed by many. May God be with his family, and may the memories of times with him carry them forward. He had some good times with my husband Richard Bennett.
Carleen Ann Bennett
March 21, 2021
Condolences to the family. He was great to work with and for, he loved the Hawthorne community. May his family find comfort and acceptance during this time.
Toni Odom-McNeil
March 5, 2021
Mrs. Gage, Shelly and Kevin my condolences to you all. Mr. Gage was the best principle ever. He will be missed...
Staci Smith Seevers
February 27, 2021
Our family offers our condolences, as he was one of a kind.
Lisa Ludwig
February 27, 2021
Granville was the first and one of the best principals with whom I worked. His quiet humor always eased tense moments and his strong and yet gentle leadership made Babbitt and Hawthorne Elementary Schools great places to work. Gloria, you and your family are in my prayers.
Pamela Wells
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Mr Gage was an amazing man. Even though he was my principal in the early 80s, I have often thought of him & Mrs Gage very fondly over the years. My thoughts & prayers are with your entire family.
Stephanie Ellison
February 27, 2021
Our sympathies, condolences and prayers to Gloria, Shelley, Kevin and other family members on the passing of Granvill. We enjoyed 10 great years working under Granvill at the Jr. High in Hawthorne. I was given many great opportunities and much great mentoring. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Glen & Gail Freeman
February 27, 2021
This makes me very sad as Mr. Gage was a great principal, a great man, very honest and fair with all students, in or out of school. He was a big part of my life growing up, and, I´m sure he was to a lot of us that grew up in Hawthorne. My prayers to his family.
Tammy Boltz (Adams)
February 26, 2021
God Speed Mr Gage. Great principle and great man.
Aaron B
February 26, 2021
Condolences from the Cavin family, great memories of hunting Colorado many years ago with Granvill, Kevin, and my dad. Rest in peace Granvill, hope you are enjoying a cold one with the other garage crew guys.
Margaret Cavin
February 26, 2021
Mr. Gage was my favorite principal. He was such a well respected man. Condolences to Kevin and family.
Karin Wilmot
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Gage Family.... Mr. Gage is a wonderful memory from my youth. Rest in peace ......
Mona Cieszko Grogan
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Your family!!! Granvill was a wonderful person and always had a smile for everyone! Blessings to you Gloria!
Dee Schaar
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results