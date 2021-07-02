Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Victor Wilson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Harold Victor Wilson

April 21, 1936 – June 18, 2021

On June 18, 2021, Harold Victor Wilson left this earth to go to his new home in glory with his Lord and Savior. Harold was born on April 21, 1936 in Flint, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents; Victor Harold Wilson and Catherine Studt Wilson, his brother, Richard Wilson (Karen). He is survived by one sister, Lois Leeson (Bob).

Harold married Emma Louise Thornton on September 5, 1959 in Wisconsin. Together they raised 4 children; Michael Ray Wilson, Bruce Allen Wilson (Penny) Timothy Scott Wilson (Virginia) Sherri Leigh Menicucci (Marcus). He had 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Harold was a boy scout, served in the Army and Air Force Reserves. He retired from the United State Postal Service as a mail carrier. Harold accepted Jesus as his Savior at a young age and served Him faithfully his remaining days. Harold loved to serve people in any way he could. He went on few mission trips to Mexico. He spent some time leading a men's Bible Study at a prison in Idaho. Harold also served here in Elko with Underdog Ministries, serving food to the homeless. He enjoyed gardening, taking walks, studying his Bible, praying daily for the lost, and being with his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held July 10, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Elko, Nevada. Please join us in celebrating his precious life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Underdog Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Elko, NV 89801.


Published by Elko Daily on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Elko, NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I only knew Harold for a short time while he helped us with Underdog and in that time became a good friend! We will miss him on our Sunday feeds!
Michael Clements
Friend
July 7, 2021
Our love, thoughts and prayers are with Uncle Harold's family at this sad time. His homegoing is joyous for him, though, and for all the loved ones receiving him in Heaven today.
Bill, Mary, & Flora Packard
Family
July 6, 2021
I miss you Dad
Tim Wilson
Family
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results