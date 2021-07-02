Harold Victor Wilson

April 21, 1936 – June 18, 2021

On June 18, 2021, Harold Victor Wilson left this earth to go to his new home in glory with his Lord and Savior. Harold was born on April 21, 1936 in Flint, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents; Victor Harold Wilson and Catherine Studt Wilson, his brother, Richard Wilson (Karen). He is survived by one sister, Lois Leeson (Bob).

Harold married Emma Louise Thornton on September 5, 1959 in Wisconsin. Together they raised 4 children; Michael Ray Wilson, Bruce Allen Wilson (Penny) Timothy Scott Wilson (Virginia) Sherri Leigh Menicucci (Marcus). He had 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Harold was a boy scout, served in the Army and Air Force Reserves. He retired from the United State Postal Service as a mail carrier. Harold accepted Jesus as his Savior at a young age and served Him faithfully his remaining days. Harold loved to serve people in any way he could. He went on few mission trips to Mexico. He spent some time leading a men's Bible Study at a prison in Idaho. Harold also served here in Elko with Underdog Ministries, serving food to the homeless. He enjoyed gardening, taking walks, studying his Bible, praying daily for the lost, and being with his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held July 10, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Elko, Nevada. Please join us in celebrating his precious life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Underdog Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Elko, NV 89801.