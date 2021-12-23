Heather Marie Crossen,

November 1, 1996 – December 14, 2021

Heather Marie Crossen, 25, of Elko, Nevada passed away Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. She passed in the presence of her fiancé who made sure she knew she was loved. Heather had a unique soul, she came into this world on November 1st, 1996, as a stillborn. She refused to give up that early in life and fought to come back to us. She won that fight after several months in the NICU.

Heather navigated this life in her own way on her own terms. Heather had a passion for cooking and she would always come up with crazy ideas as a kid and try them. As she got older, she began cooking and, in the end, she was making plates that looked like they came out of a 5-star restaurant. Her dream was to attend culinary school and open her own place like our father wanted.

Heather loved to travel and be outside. She was always wanting to go somewhere new and experience everything she could. When she got pregnant, she thought that would mess her life up, she became an amazing mother and her son taught her so much about life. She gave her son the best first four years of his life. Heather made mistakes like everyone does, but she loved hard and left an impact on everyone she ever met. She was loved and will forever be missed dearly.

Heather was preceded in death by her father Gary Crossen who passed in 2003. She is survived by her mother, Judy Crossen, her son Mikaih, her fiancé Michael, her brother Christopher, and her sister Sharlene.