Helen Marie Sallee Smith

July 20, 1935 – December 6, 2020

Helen Marie Sallee Smith, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on December 6, 2020. Helen was born in Kimberly, Idaho to Jim and Mildred Sallee. She grew up in the Kimberly/Eden, Idaho area, graduating from Russell Lane High School in 1953. After graduation, she moved to Wells, NV, where she met her husband of 65 years, Roy. Together with their 5 daughters, the family moved to Elko in 1968.

Helen loved to make people happy and laugh, especially the young ones. She was always knitting sweaters, sewing clothes, making blankets, crocheting dolls and handmade Barbie clothes. We always wonder if there is anybody left in the family that doesn't have a handmade treasure of hers. Helen was an amazing mother who treasured her children, and especially loved her role as grandma, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Helen is survived by her husband Roy; daughters Annette, Judy (Laura), Jeannie (Shane): son-in-law Greg Wenner; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters Peggy Schwab and Donna Urresti; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by daughters Pam and Sherry; her parents and 3 siblings.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to mom's Home Health family, Annette, Mavis and Wendy, for the wonderful care and love they gave her.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand." (Irish Blessing)