Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Marie Sallee Smith
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Helen Marie Sallee Smith

July 20, 1935 – December 6, 2020

Helen Marie Sallee Smith, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on December 6, 2020. Helen was born in Kimberly, Idaho to Jim and Mildred Sallee. She grew up in the Kimberly/Eden, Idaho area, graduating from Russell Lane High School in 1953. After graduation, she moved to Wells, NV, where she met her husband of 65 years, Roy. Together with their 5 daughters, the family moved to Elko in 1968.

Helen loved to make people happy and laugh, especially the young ones. She was always knitting sweaters, sewing clothes, making blankets, crocheting dolls and handmade Barbie clothes. We always wonder if there is anybody left in the family that doesn't have a handmade treasure of hers. Helen was an amazing mother who treasured her children, and especially loved her role as grandma, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Helen is survived by her husband Roy; daughters Annette, Judy (Laura), Jeannie (Shane): son-in-law Greg Wenner; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters Peggy Schwab and Donna Urresti; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by daughters Pam and Sherry; her parents and 3 siblings.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to mom's Home Health family, Annette, Mavis and Wendy, for the wonderful care and love they gave her.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand." (Irish Blessing)


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So, so sorry to learn of this. Helen was one of our favorite neighbors. I loved her sense of humor and her gravelly voice. She will be missed!
TJ Robison
December 22, 2020
I am so blessed to have known her quick wit, her smiling face, and her wonderful family. Prayers and hugs for you all.
Annette Clark
December 18, 2020
So sorry for you families loss. She was a kind lady. She always had a smile on her face. Many prayers to all of you.
Christi Jimenez-Melton
December 15, 2020
So sorry for you loss she was a wonderful lady.
Junie Gandolfo
December 15, 2020
Helen will be missed by so so many. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Much love from all the Stewarts
Dave and Peg Stewart
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results