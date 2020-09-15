Herb Starkey

February 3, 1936 – September 9, 2020

On September 9, 2020, Herb Starkey, long time Elko County resident, passed away at home with three generations of descendants at his side.

Herb is survived by his three daughters, Jennie Starkey of Spring Creek; Shari (Larry) Godes of Baker City, Oregon; and Debbie (Alan) Kruger of Federal Way. Herb is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother William Starkey, Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who remember him as a dynamic uncle who provided love, guidance, and fun times. He will be missed by many.

Herb was born in 1936 to William and Lois (Cunningham) Starkey in Dallas, Oregon. The Williamette Valley would be his childhood home, most of the time spent in Silverton, Oregon.

After being discharged from the Navy in 1956, Herb married his lifetime love, Nellie Guenther in Chiloquin, Oregon. As a carpenter, they moved frequently in areas of the Pacific Northwest from Yreka, California to Colville, Washington.

In 1984, Herb and Nellie moved to Nevada to work at the Happy Daze Ranch near Crescent Valley. They moved to Elko in 1986 and later to Spring Creek. Herb worked at the Beowawe Power Plant, then moving on to security and grounds keeping at Great Basin College.

Herb will be best remembered for his EMT work on the Elko County Ambulance from 1986 to 2006. EMT work was his passion. He taught CPR and first responder classes too many businesses and individuals over the 20 years he was active in the field. He was also a member of the Elko County Sheriff's Posse, later known as Elko Citizens Patrol, providing security at local events, including the Cowboy Poetry each year.

Herb will be remembered for his sense of humor, dedication to his family, and his strong work ethic, never too proud to take a job to keep his family fed and clothed. He was a man who will not only be missed by his family, but to everyone who met him.

At his request, there will be no services. A remembrance will be held next summer when the large extended family can gather.

Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association

(https://www.lbda.org/).