Howard Leon Coffman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Howard Leon Coffman

December 3, 1939 – December 7, 2021

Obituary Howard Leon Coffman of Hayden ID died on 7 December 2021 at his residence. On 3 December 21, he had his 82nd birthday. He was born in 1939 at the family farm in Beaver County, OK to Virginia Williams Coffman and Kermit Leon Coffman, both of whom predeceased him.

Howard graduated from Liberal, KS High School in 1957 and from 1959 to 1967 served as a Cryptographer in the Air Force where he received an honorable discharge as an E-4.

In 1964, he married Arlene LaVera Dupont in Liberal, KS and later had 2 daughters, Sheryl Lynn and Vicky Lee. They lived in Denver, CO several years where Howard was a computer programmer for Mobil Oil. Then Howard and Arlene moved to Elko, NV and he worked for Barrick Goldstrike until his retirement and moved to Idaho. Howard and Arlene enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and bowling. Howard especially enjoyed growing experimental roses and landscaping the yard.

Howard is survived by his two daughters, son-in-law, Laroy Dowd, daughter-in-law Jamie Calnan, two granddaughters, Danielle and Darby and his brother, Eldon David Coffman and sister-in-law, Sherry Coffman.

The family remembers Howard for his love of politics and debate, his infectious laugh and his passion for his family. He will always be a great man, brother, son, father and grandfather.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 18, 2021.
