Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hubert Leon Carey
ABOUT
Eads High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Hubert Leon Carey

November 6, 1939 - November 25, 2020

Hubert Leon Carey received his wings on November 25, 2020. Hubert was born to Ralph and Stella Carey in Woodward, Oklahoma on November 6, 1939. Hubert went to school in Forgan, Oklahoma. In 1955 he moved to Eads, Colorado, where he started working on farms driving tractors in the summers at age 12. Hubert graduated from Eads High School in 1959. Eads is also where he met the love of his life, Myrtle (Mann) Carey. They were married May 21, 1960 and started their family. He went to work for Anchor Drilling in 1961. Hubert moved his family to Nebraska, then to New Mexico. He then moved to Carlin, Nevada and went to work for Eklund Drilling in January of 1963 , where he spent 46 years. He retired in 2008. During his retirement he enjoyed his '57 Chevy and car shows, woodworking, still driving old tractors, his family and his friends. Hubert was preceded in death by his father, mother, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and 4 grandchildren. He is survived by 2 sons, 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. His common sense, old stories and jokes will be deeply missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The City of Carlin c/o The Senior Center, P. O. Box 123, Carlin, Nevada 89822.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, NV
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carlin City Cemetery
13th and Fir Streets, Carlin, NV
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burns Funeral Home - Elko.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
Y.
December 6, 2020
He was a great guy hard working and loved his family always rembered when we would ask for a ride he would bring up the story of back in my day we had to walk up hill to school both ways
Justin hansen
December 5, 2020
Amanda Dailey
December 4, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results