Hubert Leon Carey

November 6, 1939 - November 25, 2020

Hubert Leon Carey received his wings on November 25, 2020. Hubert was born to Ralph and Stella Carey in Woodward, Oklahoma on November 6, 1939. Hubert went to school in Forgan, Oklahoma. In 1955 he moved to Eads, Colorado, where he started working on farms driving tractors in the summers at age 12. Hubert graduated from Eads High School in 1959. Eads is also where he met the love of his life, Myrtle (Mann) Carey. They were married May 21, 1960 and started their family. He went to work for Anchor Drilling in 1961. Hubert moved his family to Nebraska, then to New Mexico. He then moved to Carlin, Nevada and went to work for Eklund Drilling in January of 1963 , where he spent 46 years. He retired in 2008. During his retirement he enjoyed his '57 Chevy and car shows, woodworking, still driving old tractors, his family and his friends. Hubert was preceded in death by his father, mother, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and 4 grandchildren. He is survived by 2 sons, 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. His common sense, old stories and jokes will be deeply missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The City of Carlin c/o The Senior Center, P. O. Box 123, Carlin, Nevada 89822.