Imelda Ducusin
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Imelda Ducusin

January 10, 1946 – December 6, 2021

On December 6th, Imelda Ducusin took her final breath, in Federal Way, Washington, surrounded by family.

Imelda was born on January 10, 1946 to Philomeno and Victoria Estrada in the southern island of Basilan, Philippines. She was one of 14 siblings. She studied finance and worked most notably as a telephone operator. After marrying Ruben Ducusin, she was a loving mother to two boys. In 1985 her family immigrated to the United States via San Jose, California. After divorce, Imelda lived and worked many years in Elko, Nevada as a cashier, retired, until her health declined in 2020.

Most recently Imelda lived with her sons' families in Washington state. Imelda experienced a year's worth of close family traditions such as the annual Christmas tree-cutting and frequent outings to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort. Imelda witnessed her oldest grandchild, Helena, graduate from college. And she absolutely loved watching her youngest grand-baby, Ryeca grow into her toddler years.

Imelda cherished her life in Elko most of all. She loved gambling and spending time with her friends. They often had Filipino get-togethers and potlucks, enjoying foods from her home country. Imelda was a very kind, generous soul and will be missed.

Imelda is predeceased by her parents, husband, and several siblings. Imelda is survived by her sons, Victor and Reggie; six grandchildren, Helena, Brandon, Elisabeth, Kerrigan, Alannah, Ryeca; and her partner, Al (Bing) Cortez Jr. Funeral services will be held in the Seattle area on December 30.

Please email [email protected] to request a link to Imelda's services.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral service
Seattle area, WA
My sincerest condolences to Imelda´s family.I lived in her neighborhood on West Pine Street in Elko. She was always so kind and sweet. From the Gilligan Family to the Ducisin´s, much love
Cheryl Gilligan
Family
December 17, 2021
I loved this little lady. She has a very sweet soul. My condolences to her family.
Jackie Boysen
December 16, 2021
I hope the loss of this talented & beautiful woman! I remember us bonding over WA state where we both had family! Oh the food you made was outstanding! Rest in Jesus arms my friend!
Shari Harris
Work
December 16, 2021
