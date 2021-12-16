Imelda Ducusin

January 10, 1946 – December 6, 2021

On December 6th, Imelda Ducusin took her final breath, in Federal Way, Washington, surrounded by family.

Imelda was born on January 10, 1946 to Philomeno and Victoria Estrada in the southern island of Basilan, Philippines. She was one of 14 siblings. She studied finance and worked most notably as a telephone operator. After marrying Ruben Ducusin, she was a loving mother to two boys. In 1985 her family immigrated to the United States via San Jose, California. After divorce, Imelda lived and worked many years in Elko, Nevada as a cashier, retired, until her health declined in 2020.

Most recently Imelda lived with her sons' families in Washington state. Imelda experienced a year's worth of close family traditions such as the annual Christmas tree-cutting and frequent outings to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort. Imelda witnessed her oldest grandchild, Helena, graduate from college. And she absolutely loved watching her youngest grand-baby, Ryeca grow into her toddler years.

Imelda cherished her life in Elko most of all. She loved gambling and spending time with her friends. They often had Filipino get-togethers and potlucks, enjoying foods from her home country. Imelda was a very kind, generous soul and will be missed.

Imelda is predeceased by her parents, husband, and several siblings. Imelda is survived by her sons, Victor and Reggie; six grandchildren, Helena, Brandon, Elisabeth, Kerrigan, Alannah, Ryeca; and her partner, Al (Bing) Cortez Jr. Funeral services will be held in the Seattle area on December 30.

Please email [email protected] to request a link to Imelda's services.