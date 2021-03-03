Irma Faye Harrington

January 24, 1932 – February 12, 2021

Irma Faye Harrington died February 12, 2021 at her home in Elko at the age of 89.

Irma was born on January 24, 1932, in Collbran, Colorado to John Art Fitzpatrick and Vesta Price. She was the youngest of seven children. She attended school in Collbran and graduated from Bishop High School in 1950. She married William Royce Harrington on November 25, 1950, in Tonopah, Nevada. They were happily married for sixty-four years.

Irma and Bill first moved to Elko in 1976. Irma worked at the Elko Clinic for several years. After retiring, Bill and Irma lived in a variety of locations including Las Vegas, Kingman, Arizona, Fallon and Fernley. Bill passed away in 2014 and Irma returned to Elko in 2015 to be close to family.

She surrounded herself with the good company of family and friends. She had a habit of gathering folks together for fun and conversation. Camping, fishing, games and storytelling put a smile on her face. Grand-kids and great-grand-kids were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Cimino (Nick) of League City, Texas and son, Kevin Harrington (Pat) of Elko and four grand-children: Nicole Hall (David), Suzy Jefferson (Todd), Jessica Flint and Justin Harrington (Heather), and great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She had the love and support of her family and her Bible study group.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Harrington, and six Fitzpatrick siblings: Jay, Vernice (McClanahan), Dean, Clara (Reay), Karl, and Calvin.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Living Stones Church Elko, 506 Silver St, Elko NV 89801. Interment will be at the Veterans National Cemetery in Fernley at a later date.