Jamie Lynn (Hughes) Carpenter

March 14, 1979 – June 13, 2021

Jamie Lynn (Hughes) Carpenter was born on March 14, 1979, in Riverton, WY to Jimmy Joe and Juanita (Jackson) Hughes. She was the baby of the family with two older sisters. Jamie grew up in Riverton, WY until she was 10 years old. In 1989 The Hughes family moved out west to Elko, Nevada. "there's gold in them thar hills!"

Jamie attended Southside Elementary and graduated with the class of 1997 from Elko High School. She was married February 12, 1998, to Andrew Lee Carpenter. They continued live, work and raise their beautiful family in Elko, Nevada. Jamie unexpectedly died at the young age of 42 on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Jamie loved to crochet blankets for loves ones. She cherished her dachshunds, Navajo Culture, enjoyed shooting pool and was a great cook. Summer was her favorite season; she could be found swimming with her family until it was time for the Elko County Fair, where she could be found front and center cheering on the racehorses.

Jamie is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Samuel and Rose Jackson, paternal grandmother Lois Keenan, nephew Branden Cousineau, and Floyd and June Copen. Many family and friends will be there to greet her. Jamie's beloved Belle and Rufus will be wagging their tails when they reunite.

The loved ones Jamie leaves behind include, her husband, Andy Carpenter and 3 children, Mia, Shadrach and Jakib; her parents, Jim and Juanita Hughes, sisters Lora (Mike) Runner (Carlsbad, NM) and Annette Cousineau (Boise, ID); numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins and those whose lives she has touched. Cowie will dearly miss her owner. Jamie was a wonderful daughter, sister, auntie, wife and mother.

Services will be held at the LDS Church, 1651 College Parkway at 1:00 pm on June 22, 2021.