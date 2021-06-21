Menu
Jamie Lynn Carpenter
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Jamie Lynn (Hughes) Carpenter

March 14, 1979 – June 13, 2021

Jamie Lynn (Hughes) Carpenter was born on March 14, 1979, in Riverton, WY to Jimmy Joe and Juanita (Jackson) Hughes. She was the baby of the family with two older sisters. Jamie grew up in Riverton, WY until she was 10 years old. In 1989 The Hughes family moved out west to Elko, Nevada. "there's gold in them thar hills!"

Jamie attended Southside Elementary and graduated with the class of 1997 from Elko High School. She was married February 12, 1998, to Andrew Lee Carpenter. They continued live, work and raise their beautiful family in Elko, Nevada. Jamie unexpectedly died at the young age of 42 on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Jamie loved to crochet blankets for loves ones. She cherished her dachshunds, Navajo Culture, enjoyed shooting pool and was a great cook. Summer was her favorite season; she could be found swimming with her family until it was time for the Elko County Fair, where she could be found front and center cheering on the racehorses.

Jamie is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Samuel and Rose Jackson, paternal grandmother Lois Keenan, nephew Branden Cousineau, and Floyd and June Copen. Many family and friends will be there to greet her. Jamie's beloved Belle and Rufus will be wagging their tails when they reunite.

The loved ones Jamie leaves behind include, her husband, Andy Carpenter and 3 children, Mia, Shadrach and Jakib; her parents, Jim and Juanita Hughes, sisters Lora (Mike) Runner (Carlsbad, NM) and Annette Cousineau (Boise, ID); numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins and those whose lives she has touched. Cowie will dearly miss her owner. Jamie was a wonderful daughter, sister, auntie, wife and mother.

Services will be held at the LDS Church, 1651 College Parkway at 1:00 pm on June 22, 2021.


Published by Elko Daily from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear that your family member Jaime. I didn't know her however, it sounds like she was a very awesome Woman. I used to live in Riverton Wyoming also. I wished I could have met her.
Pamela S. Jackson
June 25, 2021
We were so sad to learn of Jamie's passing. We have many fond memories of our time together in Riverton. Wishing you peace and healing.
Lynda Nelson
Friend
June 24, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you and your family Momma Mia! Love and miss you guys
Shannon Ward
Friend
June 23, 2021
You're in my heart and thoughts at this time. I will always hold onto the warm and wonderful memories we shared together. I wish you comfort and peace in the coming days ahead and loving memories to hold in your heart until you meet again.
Julie Hill (Day)
Friend
June 23, 2021
Jamie was one of a kind. Rest in peace sister love you with all my heart. I will see you again.
Jatina Davis
Family
June 23, 2021
Our condolences, much love and prayers to you, Andy, and your beautiful kids.
Tim Coolack and Brack Coolack
Other
June 21, 2021
Jim, Juanita, Lora, Annette and Family: Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you have my heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. Sending lots of love & prayers your way. Annette
Annette (Day) Backus
Friend
June 21, 2021
