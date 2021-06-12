Jane C. Ostrander

December 12, 1930 – June 9, 2021

God received one of his children unexpectedly, Jane C. Ostrander of Elko, NV passed away Wednesday, June 9th 2021.

She was a remarkable loving and caring person. Jane was always wanting to help others.

Jane is survived by two sons Siemon Ostrander and Frank Ostrander and one daughter Stephanie Botsford; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Ostrander and son Mike Ostrander.

There will be a service for Jane on Saturday, June 19th at 2:30pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.