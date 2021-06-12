Menu
Jane C. Ostrander
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Jane C. Ostrander

December 12, 1930 – June 9, 2021

God received one of his children unexpectedly, Jane C. Ostrander of Elko, NV passed away Wednesday, June 9th 2021.

She was a remarkable loving and caring person. Jane was always wanting to help others.

Jane is survived by two sons Siemon Ostrander and Frank Ostrander and one daughter Stephanie Botsford; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Ostrander and son Mike Ostrander.

There will be a service for Jane on Saturday, June 19th at 2:30pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Service
2:30p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to all the Ostrander family.
Dennis and Maureen Seamons
June 19, 2021
We will miss Jane so, dear little Jane
Cheri Austin
Friend
June 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jane´s passing. Although I only knew her a short time, she was an inspiration to me. Such a kind and giving soul who loved her family dearly. Thanks Jane for your friendship. You will be missed.
Laura Mazzella
Friend
June 17, 2021
jane worked for a long time she was a great person will be missed
Matt Austin
June 17, 2021
I'm saddened to hear about the passing of such a wonderful and strong woman. Jane taught me all the ins and outs of dealing blackjack in BM and from there, I went on to Reno and made it my career. She was a great teacher and I always felt welcomed in her home as she was the mother to my childhood friend Stephanie. Many condolences to you all.
Shawna Flores
Friend
June 12, 2021
