Jane Montgomery Williams

September 13, 1930 – December 27, 2021

Jane had a peaceful and wonderful homecoming to Jesus, her Lord and Saviour, at 91 years young. She was surrounded by her loved ones. Jane was born Mary Jane to Howard and Bernice (Peak) Montgomery in Marion, Ohio and she was raised in Newark, Ohio.

On December 5, 1950, Jane married a handsome Marine, Warren E. Williams, also of Newark. After his service in the U.S. Marine Corp. in Korea and California, the couple settled in Carson City, Nevada. There they raised their three children.

In 1976, after Warren's promotion and job transfer the couple and their youngest son moved to Elko, Nevada. Jane worked as a legal secretary for the Nevada Highway Department in Carson City. In Elko she worked for various local attorneys and later retired from the Elko County Justice of the Peace Office. After retirement, Jane continued to work part-time for local attorneys. She enjoyed working.

In their retirement, Jane and Warren loved traveling in their 5th Wheel with their two cats, Matt and Miss Kitty. One of their favorite spots to camp for months was Southside R.V. Park in Dillion, MT owned by friends Tim and Janet Gore. Jane was an avid scrap booker. Her friends and family enjoyed receiving them. Along with camping, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all loved her dearly and will miss her very much.

Jane is survived by her three children, Sharon (Randy) Park of Spring Creek, Nevada; Steven (Virginia) Williams of Carson City, Nevada; Stuart Williams of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Grandchildren, Joshua (Autumn) Park, Jenny (Park) Sheldon Gurr, Jacob (Ashlee) Park, Jasmine (Park) Kevin Suing, all of Spring Creek, Nevada; Theresa (Williams) Sean Marler of Carson City, Nevada; Loretta (Williams) Robert Graham of San Diego, California; Miranda Williams (Billy Shearer) of Telford, Pennsylvania, Megan Williams of Houston, Texas, and Ted Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Great-Grandchildren, Madison, Randy, Riley, Mercedes Jane, and Magnolia Mae Park; Katelynn, Kelsey, Karissa, and Kyle Gurr; Enoch, Emma-Lee, and Ashford Park; Rose and Elijah Suing; all of Spring Creek, Nevada; Liam and Lillian Marler of Carson City, Nevada; Ryan Graham of San Diego, California; Nicholas Levengood, Savanna, and Cameron Shearer of Telford, Pennsylvania. Jane is also survived by her brother, Walter Montgomery of Newark, Ohio; sisters, Delores White of Heath, Ohio, and Joyce (Joe) Longworth of Lake Wales, Florida; brother-in-law, Ted (Connie) Williams of Newark, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 68 years, Warren; brothers, Dick and Tom Montgomery, sisters-in-law, Virginia Deeds, Marlene Cohagen, Jean Shera, brother-in-law, Glen White; and great-grandson Samuel Tyler Park.

Jane's family wishes to thank the ladies from New Horizon who helped her after Warren's passing in October 2018 until her death. They would also like to thank the wonderful nurses in the ICU of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, along with the second-floor nurses who lovingly cared for Jane in her last days.

Jane will be missed dearly by her family who look forward to seeing her again in Glory.

Per Jane's wishes, there will be no funeral. Later this summer 2022, her family will celebrate her life in Lamoille Canyon, her favorite place to hike and camp.