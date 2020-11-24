Janice F. DeLeon

July 29, 1947 – November 11, 2020

Janice passed away with her family surrounding her. She was born to Marion and Zelma Ingle.

She loved time with her family and friends, picnics, and her church. Janice graduated from White Pine High School in 1965. As an adult she moved to California and attended Western College of Sacramento graduating with her Medical Assistant's Degree in 1982.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gae Boundy; her brothers Mike, Bud, and David Ingle, and the love of her life, Harry O. DeLeon. She is survived by her sister Bonnie (Paul) Carter, her brother Larry (Donna) Ingle, her children Terrie (Ernie) Lopez, Pat (Stormi) DeLorenzo, and Wendy Levra (Sean O'Flattery), eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 373 W Fir Street, Elko NV. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to CADV of Elko. Private interment will be held in Ely, NV at a later date.