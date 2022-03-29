Janyce E. Jenkins

November 21, 1952 – March 6, 2022

Janyce E. Jenkins went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 21, 1952, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Richard A. Myers, Sr., and Lois (Cassels) Myers. She was one of six children. Janyce attended schools in Florida and California before coming to Elko. She attended NNCC where she graduated with an associate degree. Janyce married Thomas F. Jenkins on September 11, 1976, in Elko, Nevada. Janyce and Tom were frequents of the horse races, raising many horses and spending time with friends over the years. The Elko County Fair was Janyce's favorite time of the year. She also diligently applied herself to her photography and presented great dedication and service towards her faith at Calvary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Jenkins, son Ben Jenkins, twin sister Joyce Myers Rose, parents Richard and Lois Myers, grandparents Ed and Ina Cassels, Uncle Pastor Robert Cassels, niece Jessica Vignolo, and followed in death by sister Toni L. Forbes. Janyce is survived by her children Richard Thomas (Jodi) Jenkins, Jennifer Newlon, Steven Jenkins, Ben's significant other Jodi Jenkins, brothers Charlie (Tammy) Myers and Rick (Debbie) Myers, as well as sister Kathy (Bill) Hassett. Grandchildren Jessica (Jacob) Quaintance, Michael (Candice) Jenkins, Ashlie Jenkins, Cody Jenkins, Bryce Jenkins, Zayne Jenkins, Briana Newlon, Maddison Newlon, A.J. Newlon, 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Those wishing to donate, please do so to the Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). You can do so online at www.northernnvcops.org or physically at P.O. Box 1327 Sparks, NV 89432.