Jason Don Manning

March 8, 1959 – February 21, 2021

Jason was born in Owyhee, NV to Wilfred Guy Manning and Joanne (Tybo) Manning. In high school Jason was a known jokester who excelled in rodeo, basketball, and boxing – earning merit as a Golden Gloves boxer. He left Owyhee after high school; briefly attended Northern Arizona University. Upon returning to Owyhee, he worked with the family ranch as well as a variety of construction jobs. At the time of his death he was Maintenance Supervisor with the Duck Valley Housing Authority, where he worked for 19 years. His service to the community extended beyond the responsibilities of his job. As a way to help individuals and families in times of financial concerns, he'd elect to perform maintenance work while off-the-clock. Jason will be remembered for his humor, helpfulness, passion for hunting and fishing, and love and devotion for family and friends.

Jason is preceded in death by his father and brother, Norris. He is survived by his mother; sister, Kathleen Jones; son, Tyson; daughters, Riata, and Cydney; and grandchildren, Quincen, Audrina, Aaron, Zander, and Clara-Jolynn.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. MT at the Duck Valley Irrigation Building in Owyhee.