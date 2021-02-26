Menu
Jason Don Manning
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Jason Don Manning

March 8, 1959 – February 21, 2021

Jason was born in Owyhee, NV to Wilfred Guy Manning and Joanne (Tybo) Manning. In high school Jason was a known jokester who excelled in rodeo, basketball, and boxing – earning merit as a Golden Gloves boxer. He left Owyhee after high school; briefly attended Northern Arizona University. Upon returning to Owyhee, he worked with the family ranch as well as a variety of construction jobs. At the time of his death he was Maintenance Supervisor with the Duck Valley Housing Authority, where he worked for 19 years. His service to the community extended beyond the responsibilities of his job. As a way to help individuals and families in times of financial concerns, he'd elect to perform maintenance work while off-the-clock. Jason will be remembered for his humor, helpfulness, passion for hunting and fishing, and love and devotion for family and friends.

Jason is preceded in death by his father and brother, Norris. He is survived by his mother; sister, Kathleen Jones; son, Tyson; daughters, Riata, and Cydney; and grandchildren, Quincen, Audrina, Aaron, Zander, and Clara-Jolynn.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. MT at the Duck Valley Irrigation Building in Owyhee.


Published by Elko Daily on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Duck Valley Irrigation Building
Owyhee, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to say Iam so sorry for the passing of your son Jason Manning, and I hope God will bless you and your family in future and always Thank God for friends and family there in Owyhee Nevada.
Priscilla Johnson of Los Angeles, California
Family
June 9, 2021
Was a shock to hear of Jason's passing. Always greeted you and always had that smile. Just simply a great guy. Condolences to his family. RIP My friend
AJ
March 1, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. His smile and humor was always welcome. So saddened by the news. Much love
Richard Pike
March 1, 2021
Thank you everyone who send their prayers and condolences. Our dad will be greatly missed by us, his grandkids and everyone he crossed with during his time.
Riata Manning
February 28, 2021
We certainly had great times and built wonderful memories. Until we see you again brother.
Dallas Smales
February 28, 2021
Dear Mrs. Manning, Kathleen, and Family, My shock is overwhelming! I cannot believe what I am reading. I feel very saddened by his passing. He was one of the greatest athletes and students I ever coached and taught. I wish I could be there and give you all a hug. I am presently living in Florida trying to stay warm. But I know that your hearts are aching. My heart feels very sad and I know he always made you proud. He was a great leader and I considered him a friend of the highest order. He sure made me proud when he played basketball. Tell all the old players and those with whom we associated hello! He was a great fighter and he loved to be in the heat of the battle. I have never coached such a fine competitor. May God put his loving arms around you and bless you always. Orisons and Benisons, Coach Fred Weeks and wife Janet and all our 7kids and 33 grand kids!
Coach Fred Weeks
February 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Jason! You will be greatly missed by all! I will watch for you on the trail ahead just around the bend! My prayers go out to your family my friend! Your light has blessed many!
Much Love!
Randy Rambo
Randy Rambo
Friend
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My family extends our condolences to the Manning family. Prayers for strength during this difficult time, especially for Joann, Kathleen and children Tyson, Etta and Cydney. Journey well Jason!
Verna Racehorse
February 27, 2021
Sending our condolences from Montana. We are keeping you all in prayer today. May the Lord bring comfort. God Bless.
Rob, Carrie Manning
February 27, 2021
Heavens gain is our loss. Jason was a fierce competitor did not matter if it was on the football field or in the rodeo arena. Jason always brought out the best in me and made me try harder. He will always be in my thoughts and prayers. So very very sorry for his families emptiness at this time. Gods Speed Cowboy.
Lonnie Farnsworth
February 27, 2021
Sending condolences from Lorraine Edmo and family in Albuquerque, NM. We are so sorry for your loss. He was a good friend to our family at Fort Hall. I will miss seeing him at the annual Festival and rodeo. RIP Jason. Travel well to the other side.
Lorraine Edmo
February 27, 2021
To family of Jason Manning. I wish to offer my sincere condolences and sympathy on the untimely loss of Jason. May prayers as well. I knew Jason for a number of years as a friend. He was a good man. Always smiling and friendly. He will be missed. Rest In Peace.
Blaine Edmo
February 27, 2021
Our prayers to his family and friends ... he was a lifelong friend and his annual visits to Fort Hall to visit, you will be missed, our great memories and his kind spirit are forever. See you over the mountain brother... Rest In Peace ... Prayers for Strength and Healing offered to our Creator for the family ....
Wesley Edmo
February 27, 2021
