Jerri Lynn Jones Norton
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Jerri Lynn Jones Norton

July 2, 1956 – March 22, 2021

Jerri Lynn Jones Norton passed away peacefully at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after a valiant battle with a lengthy illness, on March 22, 2021. Jerri was born July 2, 1956 in Gooding, Idaho to Lewis Wayne and Isabell Hansen Jones. Jerri spent her early years in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. The family later moved to Paul, Idaho. Jerri attended school in Paul and graduated from Minico High School in 1974, as valedictorian of her class. She attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a degree in accounting. She was a licensed CPA and her entire career was in accounting. At the time of her passing she was employed by the Elko County School District as Director of Fiscal Services.

Jerri married Brian Norton June 22, 1979 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jerri was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong and unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ. She served in many capacities, including Primary President, Young Women's President, Ward organist, Eagle Scout Board of Review, and at the time of her passing was serving as Relief Society President of the Elko 4th Ward. Jerri graciously shared her many talents in music, cooking, making quilts for her grandchildren, and selflessly serving others. Jerri was an avid reader and accomplished piano player. She delighted in spending time with her family and often could be found at the dining table playing board games and working puzzles with her grandchildren. She loved her Diet Pepsi. She very much enjoyed traveling and took many memorable vacations with Brian. She had nearly reached her goal of visiting all 50 states. Jerri and Brian happily celebrated their anniversary last year with a Hawaiian cruise.

Survived by her loving husband, Brian Norton, Elko, NV and her three children, Brian "BJ" (Shawna) Norton, Las Vegas, NV, Randi (Cassidy) Peterson, Pleasant Grove, UT and Jamie (Rudy) Garcia, American Fork, UT, siblings, Raedene (Dave) Gale, Everson, WA, LaWayne Jones, Salt Lake City, UT, Terry (Lois) Jones, Bellingham, WA, Joe (Bonnie) Jones, Rockland, ID, 11 grandchildren and another one expected in May. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and one aunt, Lois Ward, Boise, ID.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Elko West Stake Center, 3001 North 5th street, Elko, NV, with viewing 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello, Idaho on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be available to view via zoom.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and other health and comfort care providers at the University of Utah Medical Center for the compassionate care of their beloved wife and mother.

Funeral services provided by Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Elko West Stake Center
3001 North 5th Street, Elko, NV
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Elko West Stake Center
3001 North 5th Street, Elko, NV
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
1520 S 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Brian & family, I am so shocked to hear of Jerri´s passing. I enjoyed working with Jerri at Kafoury & then as the auditor for the Convention center. She was a good mentor and I learned so much from her. She will be sincerely missed. Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Delynn Jones
March 30, 2021
May you and your family find comfort in knowing many are holding all of you in prayer. So very sorry for the loss of your wife.
Diane (Hohenfield) Mitchem
March 30, 2021
My heart goes out to all family members at the loss of my childhood friend. We spent school days walking to and from together, projects, 4-H, Church activities, etc. together until she went to Alaska without me.
Debbie Moses Anderson
March 28, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Norton family Jerri, May You Rest in Peace in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ Amen
Dennis and Anne Curtis
March 26, 2021
What a wonderful lady. I admired her work ethic, spiritual incite and her dedication to family. Always had time to say hello and yet extremely busy in her endeavors. I will miss you Jerri, love you all Norton family.
Aimee Bovee
March 26, 2021
I remember Jerry very well growing up in Rupert. She was always kind & very smart. She was the kind of person who was detail oriented & could figure out complicated math equations & I was a couple of years younger than Jerry! I really admired how well read & smart she was. My sister, Ellen was dating her big brother, Joe for many years. I later got to know & love Jerry even more & really looked up to her when Joe & Ellen got married. I want to wish the Family my deepest sympathy at her passing! We just never know when someone we love so much will not be with us anymore! May you be comforted in the memories you shared with Jerry! She was a very special person! I'm so glad our lives crossed paths for a while during my young growing up years!
Bonnie & Gordon Buttars
March 26, 2021
I was very saddened to hear of Jerri's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to her entire family and friends. I worked with Jerri over the years as Elko County SD used our software. It was ALWAYS a pleasure working and talking to her. It's nice to put a face to the person you frequently talked with and I will miss her. May she rest in peace.
Amy Neal
March 26, 2021
We express our deepest condolences to you and family. Jerri was a wonderful lady always kind and smiling. She had many talents. She will be so missed. Sending our love and prayer to you all
Wally & Carolyn Wahlstrom
March 26, 2021
So Sad to hear of Jerry´s Passing! She was a wonderful Lady. Our Sympathy to all the Family! Rest In Peace.
Mike & Ellen Vorachek
March 26, 2021
Until we meet again, Jerri, find peace in Heaven's Hands.
Kassi
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results