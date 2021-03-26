Jerri Lynn Jones Norton

July 2, 1956 – March 22, 2021

Jerri Lynn Jones Norton passed away peacefully at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after a valiant battle with a lengthy illness, on March 22, 2021. Jerri was born July 2, 1956 in Gooding, Idaho to Lewis Wayne and Isabell Hansen Jones. Jerri spent her early years in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. The family later moved to Paul, Idaho. Jerri attended school in Paul and graduated from Minico High School in 1974, as valedictorian of her class. She attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a degree in accounting. She was a licensed CPA and her entire career was in accounting. At the time of her passing she was employed by the Elko County School District as Director of Fiscal Services.

Jerri married Brian Norton June 22, 1979 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jerri was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong and unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ. She served in many capacities, including Primary President, Young Women's President, Ward organist, Eagle Scout Board of Review, and at the time of her passing was serving as Relief Society President of the Elko 4th Ward. Jerri graciously shared her many talents in music, cooking, making quilts for her grandchildren, and selflessly serving others. Jerri was an avid reader and accomplished piano player. She delighted in spending time with her family and often could be found at the dining table playing board games and working puzzles with her grandchildren. She loved her Diet Pepsi. She very much enjoyed traveling and took many memorable vacations with Brian. She had nearly reached her goal of visiting all 50 states. Jerri and Brian happily celebrated their anniversary last year with a Hawaiian cruise.

Survived by her loving husband, Brian Norton, Elko, NV and her three children, Brian "BJ" (Shawna) Norton, Las Vegas, NV, Randi (Cassidy) Peterson, Pleasant Grove, UT and Jamie (Rudy) Garcia, American Fork, UT, siblings, Raedene (Dave) Gale, Everson, WA, LaWayne Jones, Salt Lake City, UT, Terry (Lois) Jones, Bellingham, WA, Joe (Bonnie) Jones, Rockland, ID, 11 grandchildren and another one expected in May. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and one aunt, Lois Ward, Boise, ID.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Elko West Stake Center, 3001 North 5th street, Elko, NV, with viewing 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello, Idaho on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be available to view via zoom.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and other health and comfort care providers at the University of Utah Medical Center for the compassionate care of their beloved wife and mother.

Funeral services provided by Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV.