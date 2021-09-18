Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Steven Torres Sr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Jesse Steven Torres Sr.,

June 13, 1955 – September 15, 2021

Jesse Steven Torres Sr., 66 of Elko Nevada, passed away September 15, 2021. Jesse was born on June 13, 1955 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Nick & Margaret Torres. Jesse attended and graduated from Grand County High school in 1973 and quickly wed his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Ann Wood, on August 2, 1973. Together they had three children, Jesse Steven (Lorena) Torres Jr., Jennifer Rose (Rod) Fielder, Christopher Lee (Cameo) Torres. Jesse and Ann have 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way.

Jesse was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jesse recently retired from Barrick where he was a process operator for the last 36 years. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, hiking, and fishing with his family and friends. Jesse was a friendly and happy person who could always make you laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife, children and their spouses, grandchildren, one brother and three sisters, as well as many other family members. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, and one grandchild.

No services will be held in Elko. A Celebration of Life will be held with close family and friends in

Moab, Utah at a later date.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
You were always too young and in great health, i worked with you at barrick mines in the autoclaves and your son Jesse jr. as well. I am so sorry to read this news, rest in peace and peace to your family
Martin Gallegos
October 13, 2021
It´s saddening to hear about Jesse´s passing, he was a great man, I met him working in goldstrike, he was always happy, always in a good mood, he was a great teacher of not just work but of life itself, it was pleasure working with him, my condolences to his family.
Joel Galindo
September 25, 2021
My condolences to your family, such a great man. I enjoyed every minute I spent with Jesse. Anyone who knew him was honored to be able to call him a good friend. He will be missed.
Michael Potter
Work
September 22, 2021
I've always admired how close Jesse and uncle Nick (Jesse's dad) were. I can only imagine the joy, as they embrace in the eternities.
Joey Torres
Family
September 22, 2021
It was a privilege to have worked with Jesse for many years. He had a great attitude on life and work!
Ron Valdez
September 19, 2021
I too, was sad to hear Jesse was ill and left so soon. He was a very nice, kind man and always treated me so well. I learned a lot working with him at Barrick and just felt like he would always be around somewhere "over there". I know he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Cathy Scripter
September 18, 2021
I was so saddened to hear about Jesse. He was a good friend. I worked with him at both Mercur and Goldstrike. He was on my crew at the Autoclave and he was the best operator ever to work for me. He was knowledgeable, hard working and could always be counted on in any situation. He will be missed by all who knew him. Debbie and I want to offer our deepest condolences.
Paul Clark
Work
September 18, 2021
One of the greatest men we´ve ever known. We will miss him tremendously and our hearts will never be the same. Aunt Ann...we love you so much, we´re so sorry. Hugs, loves & prayer.
Loretta & Bong
September 18, 2021
I am so torn up about this, Jesse was such a great friend to all that knew him, he had the best one liners and could make anyone laugh. He taught me so many tricks of various types of construction, dry walling, laying tile, texturing walls and ceilings, things I still use today. Our hearts go out to Ann and the rest of the family. Jesse was a fine fine man, and I am very proud and thankful to have known such a great man and friend. Scott and Maria Anderson
Scott Anderson
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results