Jesse Steven Torres Sr.,

June 13, 1955 – September 15, 2021

Jesse Steven Torres Sr., 66 of Elko Nevada, passed away September 15, 2021. Jesse was born on June 13, 1955 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Nick & Margaret Torres. Jesse attended and graduated from Grand County High school in 1973 and quickly wed his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Ann Wood, on August 2, 1973. Together they had three children, Jesse Steven (Lorena) Torres Jr., Jennifer Rose (Rod) Fielder, Christopher Lee (Cameo) Torres. Jesse and Ann have 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way.

Jesse was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jesse recently retired from Barrick where he was a process operator for the last 36 years. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, hiking, and fishing with his family and friends. Jesse was a friendly and happy person who could always make you laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife, children and their spouses, grandchildren, one brother and three sisters, as well as many other family members. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, and one grandchild.

No services will be held in Elko. A Celebration of Life will be held with close family and friends in

Moab, Utah at a later date.