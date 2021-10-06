Joann Marie (Paoli) Kern

July 13, 1934 – October 1, 2021

Joann, 87, died peacefully at her home in Elko surrounded by family after suffering a stroke in early August. Joann was born in Ogden, UT to Gus and Adelina Paoli. She moved to Elko, NV as a child where she lived the remainder of her life. She graduated from Elko High School in 1952 where she met her high school sweetheart, Duane Kern. They were married in 1954 and raised three children Richard Kern, Lisa Lespade and David Kern.

Joann was an involved and social person her entire life. In high school she participated in many activities, including Girls State, Pep E, band and orchestra. As an adult, Joann was blessed with many close friends and family members who also grew up in Elko and referred to themselves simply as "The Group" who enjoyed decades of friendship and social activities. Mom's home was always filled with music, and she enjoyed many years of travel, picnics, dinners, golf, bowling, volleyball, card games, square dancing and meeting new people.

As a stay-at-home mom, Joann was actively involved in all her children's activities. Whether it was running the Little League concession stand, teaching kids in Junior Golf, or being a den mother for the local boy/girl scout troop, Joann encouraged her children to participate in activities and supported their youth organizations. Grandchildren activities were also special to her. She rarely missed her grandchildren's and even great-grandchildren's events. She was always their biggest fan, offering lots of support and encouragement.

Joann loved spending time at family gatherings which often included not just family members but also their friends. No one was a stranger to Joann, and she was always happy to help those less fortunate than herself. She adored her large, extended family, and they loved her just as much for her generous and loving spirit. She was known to her nieces and nephews as FAJ – Favorite Aunt Jo - and she loved them like her own kids. When visiting FAJ, you could always count on a warm welcome followed by some parental advice or a motherly lecture as she saw fit.

Joann is survived by her siblings Louise (Frank) Aguirre and Ralph (Judy) Paoli; sisters-in-law Kay Paoli and Joan (Bill) Conner; children Richard (Angela) Kern, David (Beth) Kern and Lisa (Daniel) Lespade; grandchildren Nicholas (Krystal) and Alex Kern, Jessica and Jeana James, Frank (Lillie) Lespade, Christina (Chris) Bryant, Christine (Chap) Pratt, Daniel (Jessica) Kern, Melissa (Jeremy) Comba and Benjamin (Miranda) Suyematsu; 12 great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Gus and Lena Paoli, husband Duane Kern; brother, Ray Paoli; mother and father-in-law, Arline and Clay Kern; brothers and sisters-in-law, Laverne (Jack) Asher, Donna (Bob) Bellinger and grandson Jeremy Payne.

A Special thank you to the Elko Senior Center who always delivered her meals with a smile and with whom she readily visited with on a daily basis. Also, Fr. Biju of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for his visits, and an enormous thank you to the nurses of Guiding Light Hospice who, through their kind support, enabled Joann to spend her final days at home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elko Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Dr. or the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 1515 Idaho St. Elko, NV 89801.

All of Joann's friends, family and acquaintances are invited for lunch and celebration of her life at the VFW Hall, 731 14th St, in Elko on Sunday, October 24th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.