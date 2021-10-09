Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Gloria Hoag Botsford
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV

Joanne Gloria Hoag Botsford

August 10, 1934 – September 25, 2021

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Joanne Gloria Hoag Botsford on September 25, 2021. She was born to June Rose (Slater) and Harry Hudson Hoag on August 10, 1934 in Santa Monica, California.

While attending the University of Nevada, Reno she met and married James I. Botsford, M.D. They were blessed with six daughters.

Joanne was involved in numerous organizations, such as Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Doctor Wives, Reno High Booster Club, Club Elko, Artist Co-op and Reno Archeology.

Joanne enjoyed attending and cheering on her grandchildren's various schools, sports, 4-H and church activities. She also enjoyed dinners, movies and exploring the deserts in Nevada with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law Jamesina Metzker and J.K. Metzker and son-in-law Stephen Vaughn, D.D.S.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Gerbatz (Dan), Victoria Vaughn, Cynthia Sarman (Paul), Tamara Swedin (Rich) and Patricia Richards (Tim), grandchildren Mary Kay Koch (Eric), John Gerbatz (Corrie), Glen Gerbatz (Cheyne), Alex Vaughn, D.D.S. (Kristine), Julianne Dexter (Jeff), Melissa Baranoski (Ryan), Cassaundra Hiler (Brandon), Jacob Swedin (Stacy), Tyler Swedin, Madison and Connelly Richards and Tommy, Tanner and Luke Metzker, and 12 great-grandchildren, plus two more on the way.

Joanne's Funeral Service will be held October 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Reno, with arrangements being handled by Walton's Funerals and Cremations – Sierra Chapel.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
Reno, NV
Funeral services provided by:
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our hearts and our prayer are with you all. We are with you in spirit. All our love, Bill and Lynda
Lynda & Bill Sarman
Family
October 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results