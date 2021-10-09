Joanne Gloria Hoag Botsford

August 10, 1934 – September 25, 2021

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Joanne Gloria Hoag Botsford on September 25, 2021. She was born to June Rose (Slater) and Harry Hudson Hoag on August 10, 1934 in Santa Monica, California.

While attending the University of Nevada, Reno she met and married James I. Botsford, M.D. They were blessed with six daughters.

Joanne was involved in numerous organizations, such as Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Doctor Wives, Reno High Booster Club, Club Elko, Artist Co-op and Reno Archeology.

Joanne enjoyed attending and cheering on her grandchildren's various schools, sports, 4-H and church activities. She also enjoyed dinners, movies and exploring the deserts in Nevada with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law Jamesina Metzker and J.K. Metzker and son-in-law Stephen Vaughn, D.D.S.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Gerbatz (Dan), Victoria Vaughn, Cynthia Sarman (Paul), Tamara Swedin (Rich) and Patricia Richards (Tim), grandchildren Mary Kay Koch (Eric), John Gerbatz (Corrie), Glen Gerbatz (Cheyne), Alex Vaughn, D.D.S. (Kristine), Julianne Dexter (Jeff), Melissa Baranoski (Ryan), Cassaundra Hiler (Brandon), Jacob Swedin (Stacy), Tyler Swedin, Madison and Connelly Richards and Tommy, Tanner and Luke Metzker, and 12 great-grandchildren, plus two more on the way.

Joanne's Funeral Service will be held October 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Reno, with arrangements being handled by Walton's Funerals and Cremations – Sierra Chapel.