Joe was a really nice person and I particularly recall all of the fun we had in our high school years. We occasionally saw each other in later years always with a smile and we would recall all of the good times. He loved his career and was good at it.
Kay McMullen
Friend
June 26, 2021
My condolences to the Allred family. Rest In Peace Joe...
Tracy Jim
June 23, 2021
we lost a wonderful person and a great fire fighter
vicki williams
Friend
June 22, 2021
Rest in peace my friend, and condolences to Julie and all of Joe's family. I have fond memories of Joe as co-worker at the Elko Interagency Dispatch Center. He was a top hand, who always had your back in any emergency, and just a great person to be around. I am so sorry for your loss.
Sharon Ledford
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Your dad and mom were such good friends.
Madge Del Sarto
Friend
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Joe´s passing. I´m keeping my thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time.
Lucille Pryor
June 20, 2021
I am sorry to hear about Joe. He was a great guy who believed in god.