Joe Edward Gillespie

January 15, 1957 – August 29, 2020

Joe Gillespie, 63, of Carlin, NV passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 29 2020. He was born to Edward Gillespie and Catherine Brittian on January 15, 1957 in Las Animas, Colorado.

He was raised in Canon City, Colorado where he met the love of his life and started a family. They moved to Carlin, NV in 1987. Joe was a devoted husband to his wife of 44 years and doting father and grandfather. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for 45 years. Joe loved being outdoors and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone he met and showed pictures of his grandkids to them all.

Joe is survived by his wife Cheri (Fulton); children, Michael (Christy), Kelly (Angela) and Lisa McGuire (Matthew); grandchildren, Jaren, Evann, Kyle, Jordan, Wyatt, Joey, Aaron, Alleigh, Logan and Quintin; great grandchildren; Michael and Madalynn; father Edward Gillespie (Joy), brothers and sisters; Ric (Fran), Billy, Angie, Lisa, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please join us on Wednesday September 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Chinese Gardens in Carlin with a celebration of life to follow at the "Gathering Place" 372 8th Street Carlin, NV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lew & Jo Eklundon Gift Community Center, P.O. Box 1515 Carlin, NV 89822.