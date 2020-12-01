John E. Williams

May 10, 1939 – November 22, 2020

John E. Williams known as "Skip" was born and raised in Seattle, WA where he grew fond of crabbing and clamming. John had moved to Las Vegas, NV where he started repairing automotive radiators, in 1980 Skip moved to Elko, NV where he planted his roots and started "Skips Radiator".

Skip was also a part of the 10 Mile Fire Department as a volunteer in his spare time. On the weekends when the shop was closed and no fires were present Skip spent his nights at the Summit Raceway where he operated his tow truck when things went south for the drivers and they needed a hand. If you didn't know Skip for those reasons maybe you have seen him running his "Skips snack shack" famous for his "Awesome Burger" at the Snowball, Art in the Park, or any local events that took place in Elko. Skip was a very established and successful man.

Skip is preceded in death by his son, Randy; and grandchildren, Jenny and Timmy. Skip is survived by his son, Danny Williams Sr.; daughters, Nancy and Susan Williams; all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his sons wife, Sheila Williams. Skip is very loved and will be missed dearly.