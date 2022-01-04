John-Henry Roderick

August 9, 1975 –December 23, 2021



John-Henry Roderick passed away on December 23rd in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 46 years old. John-Henry was born on August 9, 1975 in Malad, Idaho to Dale and Sheena Roderick. Dale would later marry Betty Wadsworth and she would become the only real mom John-Henry would know, they had an instant mom-son bond and friendship.

As a young boy the family lived in Portage, Utah before moving to Garland, Utah where John-Henry would help his dad build their log home. Even at a young age he was always jumping in to help out around the house or with the yard work. He attended elementary and high school in Tremonton, Utah and would participate in several sports before finding his passion in both bull riding and bareback riding, competing in local junior rodeos and the Utah High School Rodeo Association. During high school he worked at Big O Tires and was always able to pay his own entry fees. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1993. John-Henry attended Bridgerland Applied Technology College in Logan, Utah and received his degree as a journeyman certified welder. While going to school in Logan he worked several jobs as a welder including Charmac Trailers.

In the fall of 1994, John-Henry received a full-ride scholarship to rodeo for Shawn Davis at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. He would excel in the bareback riding and helped the 1996 CSI men’s rodeo team clinch the National Team Championship. During his time at CSI he met Candice Zunino and after graduation she would eventually convince John-Henry to move to Nevada where they would make their forever home. John-Henry and Candice were married on September 20, 1997 in Lamoille, Nevada.

John would continue to work for Steve Colyer Welding and ride bareback horses in both the IMPRA and the PRCA. He would go on to qualify for the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo several times. Although he loved to ride bucking horses he wasn’t fond of the many miles of traveling and being away from home, so after several years he decided to hang up his riggin and began his life as a full time cowboy and rancher in Jiggs. He worked for Reed Ranching for a short time before going to work for Zunino Ranches alongside his father-in-law Tony. John enjoyed everything about ranching, especially the spring brandings. He became a good roper and enjoyed starting and riding the colts they raised on the ranch. John and Candice would continue to grow their own cattle herd over the years creating VK Cattle Company. John would become a savvy cattleman. He had an amazing work ethic but also enjoyed playing men’s league golf and shooting trap with his late grandfather-in-law Delbert Zunino and other family and friends. He enjoyed watching the Utah Jazz, Seattle Seahawks and Utah State football. He was always proud of his Utah roots and the friendships that came from his time there.

In 2004 John and Candice welcomed their son Riley Antone and in 2009 their daughter Ella Grace was born. These two were the true joys of John’s life. He was an amazing father and supported them in everything they did. He was a great teacher and thought it was important for them both to try and figure out any problems before giving them a hand. He enjoyed watching Ella play basketball and was a proud rodeo dad to both Riley and Ella in their own successes in rodeo. He was the calf pusher, hazed steers at times and was always there to help get the excited pole horse into the arena. John would make many lifelong friendships through the Nevada high school rodeo association, you could often find him in front of the grill cooking up something for all our rodeo families to sit and enjoy together. Over the past several years our family would enjoy making countless memories traveling throughout the US taking the kids to both junior high and high school rodeo finals.

John served as a director for the Wells High School Rodeo Club and last year he was elected to become the NSHSRA rough stock chute boss and was often asked to judge the rough stock events at several rodeos. He was always willing to help the kids and enjoyed being back behind the bucking chutes where he was well respected. In 2018 John was appointed to the Elko County Fair Board where he was serving as Chairman of the Stock Horse Committee. He would oversee all the cattle being brought in for the stock horse events. He truly enjoyed this job and worked hard to preserve many traditions of the fair and would lead the way to begin new traditions with the addition of the senior branding and kids branding contests.

John was a quiet, simple man with few words. He was always humble and although small in stature he was gritty and tougher than most. He was hard-headed, lived life his way and was very witty and wise. An old soul but also the first to join in on a fun prank. John was handy and could fix almost anything. A loving father, husband and son, John earned the respect and admiration of many and our family and community has suffered a tremendous loss way too soon.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Durene Roderick; John and Buella O’Keefe and Sonny Wadsworth, brother-in-law Chad Zunino and biological mother Sheena O’Keefe. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Candice and their children Riley and Ella Roderick of Jiggs; parents Dale and Betty Roderick of Malad, ID, sister Jennifer Roderick and niece Wylloh of Pocatello, ID; mother-in-law Dawna Zunino, father-in-law and step-mother-in-law Tony and Claudia Zunino; step-brother-in-law David Wiggins, Grandmother Roena Wadsworth and Grandmother-in-Law Linda Zunino; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. John also leaves behind his loyal sidekick Duke, who still looks out the window with sad eyes wondering when you will come home.

Services will be held Saturday, January 8th at 1:00 pm at the Elko Basque Club under the direction of Burns Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow. John will be laid to rest on the Zunino Ranch in Jiggs. Rest easy cowboy and enjoy the ride -your entry fees are paid.