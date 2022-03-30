Johnny Lee (John) Bell

May 8, 1948 – March 22, 2022

John was born May 8, 1948 to Pirl and Lillian Bell in Telluride, Colorado. He was the oldest of six children, three sisters, Pearl, Joy and Darlene and two half-sisters, Alvina and Tanna.

John grew up working in uranium and coal mines in Colorado with his dad. He joined the Army in 1968 and did one tour in Okinawa, Japan and was Honorably Discharged. After he got out of the Army he went back to coal mining working in mines in Paonia and then Craig, Colorado.

He married Edna Neil and they had four children; James, Scott, April and Cynthia. They later divorced and in 1990 John married Pamela Brown in Meeker, Colorado. With this marriage he became a wonderful father to Pam's son, Adam. After he married Pam, they moved to Elko, Nevada where he worked for Barrick Gold Mines until his retirement in 1998. John and Pam then moved out to South Fork where they could enjoy the peace and beauty of the area. He loved doing skid steer and road grader work, maintaining the roads for the neighbors all year long. He loved gardening and had numerous pets, dogs, cats and chickens. John would help anyone – anytime and loved spending time with his grandchildren, but Pam was always the love of his life.

John is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and son, James. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Pamela Bell; sons, Scott Bell of Elko, Nevada and Adam (Christine) Brown of Roy, Utah; daughters, April (Brian) Ladage of Grand Junction, Colorado and Cyndi Roybal of Denver, Colorado, along with 12 grandchildren, ages 2 through 27; sisters, Pearl Fields, Joy Knapp and Darlene Shiplett all of Oklahoma and two half-sisters, Alvina Goody abnd Tanna Johnson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Johnny Lee (John) Bell passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2022 at Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, Elko, Nevada. Cremation is under the care of Burns Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be planned for family and friends at a later date.

John had many more family and friends who loved him and he will be greatly missed.